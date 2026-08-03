Abolade Asekunoreoluwa Naomi scored 310 in the 2026 UTME and was named Best Graduating Student at Cenfex High School, Makola

The 16-year-old revealed she never attended extra lessons, crediting her father's philosophy about rest and brain performance

Naomi shared the night-reading routine and mindset shift that carried her through self-doubt and illness during her preparations

A 16-year-old lady has made her family proud after acing her JAMB examination by adopting a smart reading habit that helped her achieve a high score in the recently conducted UTME.

Since 1978, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has served as the body responsible for conducting entrance examinations into higher institutions for candidates seeking admission.

16-year-old best graduating student shares how she scored 310 in JAMB. Photo Source: Twitter/Awamaridiii

Source: Getty Images

16-year-old intelligent lady shares study strategy

In the recently conducted 2026 UTME, the scores of many candidates brought smiles to their families, and one of those who made her family proud is Abolade Asekunoreoluwa Naomi.

Naomi's elder sister took to her social media page to celebrate her academic achievement, showing off the multiple awards her brilliant younger sister won at school.

She wrote:

"My younger sister graduated from secondary school today as the Best Graduating Student and the highest JAMB scorer (310)."

"Proud sister moment🥹❤️."

Still basking in the excitement, Legit.ng reached out to the intelligent student, Abolade Asekunoreoluwa Naomi, for an interview, where she shared her experience, the lessons she learned from her father, and her study habits.

In the exclusive chat, she mentioned that she graduated from Cenfex High School, Makola, and spoke about her dream course.

JAMB candidate, Abolade, mentions her dream course

Abolade Asekunoreoluwa Naomi, who scored 310 in JAMB, gave a detailed response, including her reasons, when asked about the course she would love to study at the university.

Without hesitation, she mentioned the course:

"Economics"

Reason:

"Firstly, I was in the commercial department, and with the world becoming more dependent on Artificial Intelligence, accountants are on the verge of being replaced. Therefore, it would only be wise to go for another choice."

"I've always found Economics thrilling; the fact that it requires one to think deeply and the excitement of learning facts discovered by great economists just makes me hope to become one of them someday."

16-year-old JAMB candidate shares how many hours she studied daily to score 310. Photo Source: Twitter/Awamaridiii

Source: Getty Images

JAMB candidate emerges as best graduating student

Not long after her brilliant JAMB performance, she again made her family proud as her outstanding academic performance at Cenfex High School, Makola, earned her the title of Best Graduating Student.

She told Legit.ng how she felt when she was announced during the graduation ceremony:

"When I learned I was the best graduating student, I was honestly just happy and grateful to God."

"When I received my JAMB score, at first, I didn't know what I felt because, obviously, I wanted higher. But later, I was filled with joy from nowhere. I wanted to actually wake my whole family up and tell them. I didn't, though, but I was honestly very happy and joyous."

JAMB candidate, Naomi, shares her study strategy

To achieve an excellent result, Abolade Asekunoreoluwa Naomi shared her study routine with Legit.ng, including how many hours she studied daily and how she prepared for examinations.

Abolade said:

"Along my secondary school years, I realised that I was and am a night person, so I built my routine around that. To reach my full potential, I would have afternoon naps shortly after school hours. I read two to three hours daily when the upcoming exams were not that close, but as the pressure increased, so did my reading duration."

JAMB candidate speaks about her father's impact

Abolade Asekunoreoluwa Naomi expressed confidence in herself as she revealed that she had never attended extra lessons, even from childhood, and credited her father for that approach.

According to her, her father believes the brain can only reach its full potential when it is given enough time to rest and recharge.

Speaking about what she learned from her father and the support she received from her family, she told Legit.ng:

"Right from my childhood. My dad believes one must rest the brain for it to function at its full potential, and I couldn't agree more. Nevertheless, if I needed extra attention for any subject, there was always someone in my family who helped; from my siblings to my parents, they literally built my foundation, and that made it easy to climb up the ladder. Therefore, it was just me, my past questions, my family, and God."

16-year-old who scored 310 in JAMB shares advice for candidates. Photo Source: Twitter/Awamaridiii

Source: Getty Images

JAMB: Abolade speaks about tough times

Like many successful people, Naomi also experienced challenges that sometimes made her feel she was not doing enough. These challenges ranged from self-doubt to periods when she was not in the right state of health to study. However, she never gave up and kept pushing herself.

She shared how she overcame those challenges:

"I guess the major challenge I faced during preparation was thinking I wasn't doing enough. There were days when I was not feeling well, days when I was too tired to read, and then the thoughts of not doing enough and not being enough would fill my mind, affecting my confidence."

"At times like that, I just repeated to myself that it's not about whether or not I've reached my daily goals in the past, but about the present. So long as I'm not yet in the exam hall, there's still time; 'better late than never.' Make good use of the present."

Abolade Naomi advises JAMB candidates and undergraduates

For anyone who feels they are not doing enough, Abolade, who scored highly in JAMB, shared how they can overcome such challenges and work towards achieving better results.

Her advice to the public on achieving their academic goals and dreams:

"Have a goal. Imagine vividly the moment you achieve it; how you would feel, how proud your parents would be, how your family would rejoice with you, and how exciting the feeling of achieving a goal would be. This helps you understand the value of that goal, which will then set you on the right path to achieving it.And never set small goals. Everything is within your reach; just go and claim it."

Read the post shared online by her proud sister below.

19-year-old Babcock graduate bags first class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a 19-year-old graduate of Babcock University, Daniel Eshiotienamhe Kadiri, completed his Software Engineering degree with a First Class and a 4.50 CGPA.

He revealed that he never failed a single course throughout his four years at the university and credited his success to consistency, daily reading, and surrounding himself with a supportive academic community.

Source: Legit.ng