Three Western countries had maintained strict residency rules before foreigners could apply for citizenship

Some applicants qualified for shorter pathways, but only under specific conditions set by each country

Legit.ng compiled three countries and the minimum number of years foreigners were required to live before seeking citizenship

Becoming a citizen of another country is often a long-term process rather than an immediate right after arrival.

In many Western countries, foreigners must first obtain legal residency and spend several years living in the country before they can apply for citizenship.

3 Western countries publish how many years foreigners must live before applying for citizenship. Photo credit: Getty Images

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While the required waiting period differs from one nation to another, foreign applicants are generally expected to meet strict residency, legal, and integration requirements before their applications are considered.

Legit.ng has compiled three Western countries that require foreigners to live in the country for a number of years before applying for citizenship.

1. The United States

The US explains how long foreigners must stay in the country before seeking citizenship. Photo credit: Donald Trump

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The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) states that the standard pathway to American citizenship begins with becoming a Lawful Permanent Resident (LPR), commonly known as a green card holder.

Most green card holders must wait at least five years before they can apply for citizenship by naturalisation.

During this period, applicants must maintain continuous residence in the United States and avoid actions that suggest they have abandoned their permanent resident status.

In addition, they must have been physically present in the US for at least 30 months during the five years immediately before submitting their application.

Applicants are also required to have lived for at least three months in the state or USCIS district where they intend to file Form N-400, the official Application for Naturalisation.

USCIS further requires applicants to be at least 18 years old when filing.

2. Denmark

The Danish government gives residency requirements for foreigners looking for citizenship. Photo Credit: Anadolu, Holger Leue

Source: Getty Images

Denmark requires most foreigners to complete nine years of continuous residence before they can apply for Danish citizenship.

According to the Danish government, applicants must also demonstrate that they have genuinely lived in Denmark during that period. Long absences or frequent international travel may affect whether they satisfy the continuous residence requirement.

However, several groups qualify for shorter waiting periods.

Recognised refugees, persons treated as refugees, and stateless individuals may apply after eight years.

Citizens of other Nordic countries need only two years of continuous residence.

Spouses of Danish citizens may qualify after six to eight years, depending on the length of the marriage and other conditions.

Foreigners who arrived in Denmark before turning 15, as well as those who completed significant Danish education, may also qualify under reduced residency rules.

Former Danish citizens and members of the Danish minority in Southern Schleswig, Germany, are covered by separate provisions.

3. Norway

Norway publishes the years foreigners must stay before seeking citizenship. Photo credit: Getty Images

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Norway also places residency at the centre of its citizenship process.

According to official government guidelines, most foreigners must have lived in Norway for at least eight of the previous eleven years before their citizenship application is assessed.

A shorter route is available for applicants who meet certain income requirements. Those who can document sufficient income during the previous year may qualify after six years of residence within the last ten years.

Citizens of other Nordic countries enjoy a much simpler process. Rather than submitting a standard citizenship application, they may acquire Norwegian nationality through a notification procedure if they meet the required conditions.

Norwegian law also grants automatic citizenship to certain individuals, including children born in Norway to a Norwegian parent after September 1, 2006, and children legally adopted by Norwegian citizens under the applicable rules.

The country also has provisions under which citizenship can be lost, including for people who fail to meet residency requirements before turning 22 or, in certain cases, dual citizens convicted of particularly serious offences.

Citizenship rules differ across countries

Although the United States, Denmark, and Norway all provide pathways to citizenship for foreigners, each country sets its own residency requirements and eligibility conditions.

For anyone planning to become a citizen abroad, understanding the required years of residence, physical presence rules, and additional legal conditions is an important first step before beginning the naturalisation process.

Citizenship: Italy mentions residency years for foreigners

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Italy's permanent residency process has specific legal requirements that foreigners must meet before they can submit an application.

The Italian government replaced the old permanent residence card with a new EC residence permit for long-term residents starting in 2007.

Source: Legit.ng