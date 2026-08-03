Barcelona made a final decision on whether to sign Nigeria's Victor Osimhen as a replacement for Robert Lewandowski

Osimhen's transfer fee and wages presented a significant financial challenge for the Spanish club

Barcelona have identified another target to fill the striker role, but face a separate obstacle in that pursuit

Barcelona have pulled out of the race to sign Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen from Turkish Super League champions Galatasaray this summer.

The Catalans had been monitoring Osimhen as a potential long-term replacement for veteran Polish striker Robert Lewandowski.

Barcelona withdraws from Victor Osimhen race. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

Barcelona quit pursuit of Osimhen

However, according to Sport, the club has now formally decided against pursuing a deal, with his transfer fee and salary demands proving too steep for the Spanish club at a time when it is navigating considerable financial pressure.

Galatasaray signed Osimhen permanently from Napoli in the summer of 2025 for €75 million. The Turkish champions are reportedly unwilling to sell for anything less than double that figure, meaning any interested club would need to budget close to €150 million for his signature alone.

The financial picture becomes even more demanding when wages are factored in. Osimhen currently earns €21 million net per year at Galatasaray, and clubs in Europe's top leagues would likely need to offer close to double that amount to match his existing package.

Combined, those figures place a potential deal far outside the range Barcelona are prepared to consider given their current economic situation.

According to Sports Mole, Barcelona's first choice to replace Lewandowski is Argentina forward Julian Alvarez. However, his current club Atletico Madrid have so far refused to enter negotiations over a sale, leaving Barcelona's striker search at a standstill.

Osimhen remains one of the most sought-after forwards in world football. Despite the move to Turkey, European clubs have continued to track him, and interest from other leagues is expected to persist throughout the transfer window.

Galatasaray blocks Osimhen's path

Legit.ng previously reported that Galatasaray blocked Osimhen’s path to leave the club this summer after rejecting a player plus cash swap from Arsenal.

The Gunners reportedly offered Swedish forward Viktor Gyokeres and cash for the Nigerian, but Galatasaray rejected, and both clubs agreed to keep their strikers.

Source: Legit.ng