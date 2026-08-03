A Canada-based Nigerian doctor has criticised Pretty Mike for using medical attire as entertainment during Peller and Jarvis' wedding celebration.

The doctor argued that the medical profession deserved greater respect after years of rigorous training and dedication from healthcare professionals.

Pretty Mike's controversial wedding entrance sparked fresh debate as Nigerians remained divided over the viral stunt and its implications

A Nigerian doctor based in Canada, identified as Dr Zo, has called out socialite Pretty Mike following his controversial appearance at the wedding of TikTok personalities Peller and Jarvis.

Pretty Mike had made headlines after showing up at the event with an entourage of about 20 people dressed in medical scrubs and lab coats, a stunt that quickly went viral online.

A Nigerian doctor in Canada has reacted to Pretty Mike’s medical-themed wedding entrance. Photo credit: @ChuksEricE, Pretty Mike/Instagram

Source: Twitter

Doctor reacts to Pretty Mike wedding appearance

Reacting to the act, Dr. Zo said he was not pleased with the display, noting that the medical profession should not be used as a prop for clout or entertainment.

He stressed that medicine is a highly respected field that should not be trivialised, especially given the years of rigorous training required to become a doctor.

The doctor said in part …

“So you don see us finish na. So you don turn us to joke. You know say you be my friend, but I go tell you as e be me. You see this job, it’s the most noble profession in the world. Na 8 years e take make I get one degree. Just one. And e end for 8 years be say I no fail exam o. Doctor work no be wetin them dey carry joke. Enough is enough…”

Reactions to Pretty Mike wedding appearance comment

His comments have added to the ongoing debate online, where reactions remain divided — with some applauding Pretty Mike’s showmanship while others agree that healthcare professionals deserve more respect.

@Sapphirefluid said:

"I blame the people that allow him do these things at their event."

@Seed0022 said:

"Na those jobless people way de always follow am I de shame for."

@DrOtobor said:

"Doctor Zo is completely right wearing lab coats, carrying IV drips, and acting out medical care as a party trick trivialises a profession where people fight for life daily. Entertainment has boundaries, and medical paraphernalia isn't a fashion accessory."

Watch the viral doctor's comment in the video below:

Jarvis and Peller celebrate their union

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peller and Jarvis updated their TikTok bios to reflect their new marital status following their traditional wedding on Sunday, August 2, 2026.

Jarvis' new bio read 'Married to Peller' while Peller's said 'Married to Jarvis AI,' marking a quiet but public acknowledgment of their union.

Source: Legit.ng