Peller and Jarvis have had their first public disagreement just days after their much-talked-about traditional wedding

The couple exchanged words during a livestream over who should buy a wedding ring ahead of their white wedding

Peller's claim that he solely financed the wedding added another twist to the conversation

Popular content creators, Peller and Jarvis, have found themselves at the centre of online conversations after a video captured what appeared to be their first public disagreement since tying the knot traditionally.

The couple, who held their colourful traditional wedding ceremony in Lagos on Saturday, August 1, had been enjoying widespread admiration from fans.

However, a recent livestream revealed a different side of their relationship, leaving many viewers surprised.

Peller and Jarvis have had their first public disagreement just days after their much-talked-about traditional wedding. Photos: Peller/Jarvis.

Source: Instagram

The ring that started the debate

During the live session, Peller spoke about the wedding preparations and claimed that he singlehandedly sponsored the ceremony.

The discussion soon took an unexpected turn when he complained that Jarvis had not bought him a ring for their planned white wedding.

According to Peller, he expected his wife to purchase his wedding ring.

Jarvis, however, quickly disagreed.

She insisted that it is traditionally the man's responsibility to buy both rings, a position that did not sit well with her husband.

“You were supposed to buy my ring”

As the debate continued, Peller maintained that Jarvis should have taken responsibility for his ring.

Jarvis stood her ground and repeatedly argued that buying the rings falls under the groom's duties.

The exchange, though light-hearted at moments, quickly became one of the most discussed aspects of the livestream.

The viral clip has since generated mixed reactions online.

While some social media users sided with Jarvis, arguing that the groom typically purchases both rings, others supported Peller's position and said modern relationships should allow couples to share responsibilities.

Watch an X video of Peller and Jarvis' disagreement here:

Reactions trail Peller and Jarvis' disagreement

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Banacubana_ stated:

"Can you see how it’s starting now? This marriage go soon scatter sha Two kids in marriage and they have started dividing responsibilities"

@Adedamolaartt noted:

"Bruhhhhh,how can she be so inconsiderate after seeing how much the guy has spent.. I swear to God,if that guy wants a ring of 10million sef,she no suppose even talk anytin cos I can’t imagine how many millions he spent on that wedding.. Women lasan"

@_markcurrency noted:

"The marriage was built on content, expect more content from them. Sorry to say this, looking at peller. 80% of his contents is about javis. Javis that had a very good content has left everything and sign a deal with peller. She can’t even wear her skit costume bcs d stomach is B"

Peller and Jarvis exchanged words during a livestream over who should buy a wedding ring ahead of their white wedding. Photo: Peller.

Source: Instagram

Pretty Mike's arrival at Peller, Jarvis' wedding trends

Legit.ng previously reported that Pretty Mike of Lagos stole the spotlight at Peller and Jarvis' wedding with a dramatic entrance.

He arrived with a 15-person convoy dressed as a medical team, complete with lab coats, masks, and IV drips, sparking laughter and excitement among guests.

Later, he explained on Instagram that the stunt symbolised healing and balance, while celebrating the couple’s love story.

Source: Legit.ng