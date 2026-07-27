FIFA recognised Kylian Mbappe as a record breaker at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after he claimed the Golden Boot for the second consecutive tournament

Mbappe entered the tournament needing only four goals to surpass Miroslav Klose's all-time World Cup scoring record of 16 goals

Lionel Messi briefly held the record during the tournament but failed to add to his tally in the final, leaving Mbappe to clinch the historic mark

Kylian Mbappe ended the 2026 FIFA World Cup as both the Golden Boot winner and the all-time leading scorer in the tournament's history, after a defining performance in France's third-place playoff match secured the landmark on the final day of his country's campaign.

Mbappe finished the tournament with 10 goals, enough to claim the Golden Boot for the second consecutive World Cup. France ended the competition in fourth place.

Kylian Mbappe is the World Cup all-time top scorer with 22 goals. Photo by Eduardo Carmin.

Source: Getty Images

FIFA acknowledged the achievement in a post on its official X account and published a dedicated article on its website praising Mbappe for rewriting the record books at his third World Cup.

Mbappe overtakes Lionel Messi

Going into the tournament, Mbappe had accumulated 12 World Cup goals across two previous editions, having scored four in 2018 and eight in 2022. That total left him just four goals short of the previous record of 16, set by German forward Miroslav Klose across four World Cups.

For much of the 2026 tournament, it was Lionel Messi who threatened to be the man to carry the record home. The Argentina captain surpassed Klose's tally during the competition and held the record heading into the final. However, Messi did not score in the title match, ending his World Cup career with 21 goals in total.

Mbappe, meanwhile, scored twice in the third-place playoff, lifting his tournament tally to 10 and his overall World Cup total to 22, overtaking Messi to become the highest scorer in the history of the competition.

As noted by FIFA, his brace in the third-place match served a dual purpose for Mbappe: it gave France a consolation prize after their semifinal exit and simultaneously secured both the Golden Boot and the historic goalscoring milestone in what may prove to be the peak moment of his international career.

FIFA's recognition of the achievement on its official platforms underlined the scale of the record, with the governing body drawing attention to Mbappe's progression from a young talent in Russia 2018 to the most prolific scorer the World Cup has ever seen.

Guinness World Record sends message to Mbappe

Legit.ng previously reported that the Guinness World Record officially acknowledged Mbappe as the all-time top scorer in World Cup history with 22 goals.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner became the top scorer in his third tournament, breaking Lionel Messi’s record of 21 set during the 2026 edition.

Source: Legit.ng