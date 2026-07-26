The Bauchi State Government denied approving a fixed dowry of ₦1,500 for divorced women after a video spread widely on Facebook and TikTok

Commissioner Muhammad Binni said the viral clip also falsely linked the traditional ruler of Zar to the alleged government directive

A social media user named Boroh James Hussaini reportedly made additional claims about dowry amounts and conditions for unmarried women

The Bauchi State Government has dismissed a viral social media report claiming that Governor Bala Mohammed approved a fixed dowry price of ₦1,500 for divorced women, saying the story is completely false and designed to mislead the public.

The Commissioner for Religious Affairs and Societal Reorientation, Muhammad Binni, addressed journalists in Bauchi on Sunday, July 26, 2026, to set the record straight.

The Bauchi State Government denies approving a fixed ₦1,500 dowry for divorced women. Photo FB/BalaMohammed

Source: Twitter

Binni said the video, which spread quickly on Facebook and TikTok, contained two false claims: that the Bauchi State Government had issued a dowry directive, and that the traditional ruler of Zar (Gum Zar) had ordered residents to follow the supposed policy. He described both claims as "entirely false, baseless and fabricated."

"The Bauchi State Government has never issued any directive or policy concerning the dowry of divorced or single women. The information circulating on social media is fake and intended to mislead the public," Binni said.

Bauchi Warns Against Sharing Unverified Content

The commissioner urged residents to stop sharing the video and to confirm the accuracy of any information before posting it online.

"We call on members of the public to disregard the viral video and refrain from sharing unverified information that is capable of causing unnecessary tension and confusion," he said.

Binni also defended the governor's record, saying Bala Mohammed had consistently honoured the religious and cultural traditions of Bauchi's people since taking office.

"Governor Bala Mohammed has always respected the religious beliefs, cultural values and traditions of the people of Bauchi State. The government has not and will not impose policies that contradict these cherished values," the commissioner said.

What the Viral Video Claimed

The original video was traced to a social media user identified as Boroh James Hussaini. Beyond the ₦1,500 dowry figure, the post allegedly claimed that a single woman who had given birth outside marriage would be valued at ₦3,000, while women who had remained unmarried for a long time without children would be given to drivers free of charge.

Binni did not address those specific claims point by point but said the government's position was clear: no such policy exists or has been discussed.

He called on the public to protect the peace and reputation of the state by avoiding the spread of falsehoods online.

Source: Legit.ng