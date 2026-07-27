The US Embassy in Nigeria requires all visa applicants to pay a non-refundable MRV fee before scheduling an interview

Nigerians can pay the visa fee via cash or electronic transfer at First Bank, or by card in US dollars through the application portal

Tourist, business, student and exchange visa fees are set at $185, while K visa applicants must pay $265 through GT Bank

The United States Embassy in Nigeria has outlined the visa application fee structure and payment options available to Nigerians applying for nonimmigrant visas, including tourists, students, workers, and fiancées of US citizens.

All applicants, including children, are required to pay a Machine Readable Visa (MRV) fee before their application is processed.

All Nigerian applicants must pay a non-refundable MRV fee to process their visa. Fees vary by visa type, with the most common costing $185. Photo credit: Getty

Source: Twitter

The fee is non-refundable and non-transferable, meaning it cannot be returned or passed on to another person, regardless of whether the visa is approved or denied. Once paid, the fee remains valid for one year from the date of payment.

How to pay the US visa fee in Nigeria

As indicated by the United States Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria, applicants must first register on the official visa scheduling portal and begin the scheduling process before making any payment. After selecting the visa type and entering personal details, two payment options become available.

The first option allows payment in local currency through First Bank of Nigeria, either as a cash deposit or an electronic funds transfer.

Applicants choosing this route must generate a payment deposit slip from the portal and use the Transaction Reference Number printed on it when making the payment.

The slip expires after three days, so applicants who miss the deadline must log back in and generate a new one. After completing the bank payment, applicants should wait one business day for the transaction to be processed before booking an appointment.

The second option is a card payment made in US dollars directly on the portal. This option is processed immediately, with no waiting period before an appointment can be scheduled.

Visa fee amounts by category

The most common nonimmigrant visa types, including tourist (B-1/B-2), business, student, and exchange visas, attract a fee of $185.

Most petition-based visas, such as work and religious visas, cost $190. E visas are priced at $205, while K visas cost $265. Notably, K visa applicants must make their payment at GT Bank rather than First Bank.

Several categories are exempt from paying the MRV fee entirely. These include applicants for A, G, C-2, C-3, NATO, and diplomatic visas, as well as US government employees travelling on official business and certain J visa holders participating in US government-sponsored exchange programmes.

Additional fees for students and L visa holders

Students applying on F or M visas must also pay a separate SEVIS fee of $350, while most J visa exchange visitors pay $220. These fees are paid independently of the MRV fee and are processed through the SEVIS Fee Processing system.

First-time L-1 blanket petition applicants face an additional Fraud Prevention and Detection fee of $500, payable in cash to the cashier at the Consular Section on the day of the interview.

Applicants with questions about the current consular exchange rate are advised to visit the application portal, create a profile, and answer five short questions to confirm the exact amount due in local currency.

US announces new visa restriction

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that a new global visa restriction policy targeting cybercrime offenders under a specific section of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

According to the US government, the new policy came after online investment scams, many linked to Chinese criminal organisations, cost Americans at least $10 billion in 2024 alone.

Source: Legit.ng