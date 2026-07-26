The UK government has outlined what parents who give birth outside the country are required to do under local regulations

Asides the mandatory rule, parents who give birth abroad also have the option to register their child's birth with UK authorities

Registering a birth with UK authorities costs £150, with an additional £50 for each consular birth registration certificate ordered

The UK government has published official guidance outlining what parents must do immediately after welcoming a child abroad.

The first requirement published online applies regardless of nationality or destination.

UK says all parents must register their children after birth. Photo credit: Cultura Creative/ Getty Images. Depicted baby has no relationship with story.

Source: UGC

According to the UK government's official guidance, any parent who gives birth in a foreign country must register the child's birth in line with that country's local regulations.

This process produces a local birth certificate, which British authorities confirm will be accepted for purposes such as applying for a passport or enrolling a child in school.

Where the certificate is issued in a language other than English, parents are required to have it translated by an approved translator before it can be used in the UK.

Optional UK Registration for Births Abroad

Beyond the mandatory local registration, the government has confirmed that parents also have the option of registering their child's birth with UK authorities.

This additional step is not compulsory, and crucially, a child can still obtain a British passport even if this registration is never completed.

For parents who choose to proceed, the birth is recorded with either the General Register Office or the National Records Office of Scotland.

A consular birth registration certificate can then be ordered as proof of the UK registration.

The cost of registering a birth with UK authorities stands at £150. Each consular birth registration certificate carries an additional fee of £50.

Parents should also factor in the cost of having documents returned by courier or post, which ranges from £5.50 to £29.50 depending on the destination country.

How to Apply and How Long It Takes

Applications can be submitted online through the UK government's official portal.

The Overseas Registration team handles all submissions and advises that processing typically takes a minimum of five working days, not including postage or courier time.

Some applications may take longer if additional evidence is required, and the team will notify applicants if this is the case.

Nigerian lady delivers baby in UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who went to the UK to give birth shared her experience in a video that went viral on TikTok.

In the clip, the lady said everyone was asking about the gender of the baby as well as the delivery date.

Source: Legit.ng