The life of Nelly Korda's boyfriend, Andreas Athanasiou

Nelly Korda and Andreas Athanasiou pose with the trophy on the course after winning the Meijer LPGA Classic golf tournament at Blythefield Country Club. Photo: Amy Lemus/NurPhoto (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Profile summary

Full name Andreas Athanasiou Gender Male Date of birth 6 August 1994 Age 31 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Woodbridge, Ontario, Canada Current residence United States of America Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'2" Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 190 Weight in kilograms 86 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Nadira Athanasiou Father Stanley Athanasiou Siblings 3 Relationship status Dating Partner Nelly Korda School Emily Carr Secondary School Profession Ice hockey player Instagram @andreasathanasiou

Background of Nelly Korda’s boyfriend, Andreas Athanasiou

The American professional golfer is dating Andreas Athanasiou, a talented ice hockey player born and raised in Woodbridge, Ontario, Canada. The professional ice hockey player is 31 years old as of 2025. He was born on 6 August 1994, and his zodiac sign is Leo.

He is the son of Stanley and Nadira Athanasiou. Stanley, a pilot with Air Canada, is of Greek heritage, while Nadira is of Indo-Guyanese descent.

Andreas grew up in a close-knit family with three siblings: Alisha, Dimitri, and Nicholas. Alisha, his only sister, was a soccer and baseball player, while his older brother, Dimitri, is passionate about extreme sports. Nicholas, the youngest, enjoys playing recreational sports.

He attended Emily Carr Secondary School, where his athletic talent quickly became apparent. During his high school years, Andreas was actively involved in various sports, including skating, hockey, soccer, basketball, and track and field, laying the foundation for his professional hockey career.

Five facts about Andreas Athanasiou. Photo: @detroitredwings on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

What does Nelly Korda’s boyfriend do for a living?

Andreas Athanasiou started his hockey career with the Toronto Titans in the Greater Toronto Hockey League, posting 24 goals and 34 assists in 56 games. He was selected 81st overall by the London Knights in the 2010 OHL Priority Draft and later joined the Barrie Colts, where he had a breakout season in 2013–2014 with 49 goals and 46 assists in 66 games.

He was drafted 110th overall by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft and began his professional career with their AHL affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Andreas Athanasiou poses with his first NHL goal puck in the Wings locker room after an NHL game against the Washington Capitals at Joe Louis Arena on November 10, 2015. Photo: Dave Reginek/NHLI

Source: Getty Images

Athanasiou made his NHL debut with the Red Wings, becoming known for his speed and offensive skill. His best season came in 2018–2019, when he scored 30 goals and 24 assists.

In 2020, Athanasiou was traded to the Edmonton Oilers, followed by two seasons with the Los Angeles Kings. He signed with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2022 and later agreed to a two-year contract extension worth $8.5 million.

He remains under contract with Chicago through the 2024–2025 season, but has also spent time with their AHL affiliate, the Rockford IceHogs. Across nearly 500 NHL games, Athanasiou has recorded 128 goals and 118 assists, showcasing his speed and scoring ability despite challenges with consistency and injuries.

Are Andreas Athanasiou and Nelly Korda married?

Andreas Athanasiou of the Edmonton Oilers skates against the Winnipeg Jets at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada. Photo: Codie McLachlan

Source: Getty Images

The pair is not married, but is in a long-term relationship that reportedly started in 2019. Since they were first linked, they have kept their romance private, with little media coverage, except for a few occasions when they attended each other’s tournaments. The ice hockey player also occasionally plays golf with his girlfriend.

In June 2021, Andreas attended Nelly Korda’s golf tournament, in which she won the Meijer LPGA Classic. He told reporters after the tournament:

It’s fun to be a part of. She played so well. It’s exciting, I mean watching is totally different than playing. I’m so happy for her. I’m happy to be a part of it. I’m happy to be here and see the win, the first one I get to be a part of. So I’m sure there will be many more, and I’m excited for her.

Andreas Athanasiou’s height and weight

The professional ice hockey player stands at approximately 6 feet 2 inches (188 centimetres) tall. His weight is estimated to be 190 pounds (86 kilograms).

Andreas Athanasiou of the Los Angeles Kings skates during the first period in Game Two of the First Round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Photo: Codie McLachlan

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Nelly Korda’s boyfriend, Andreas Athanasiou, is a talented and experienced NHL forward, known for his speed, heritage, and record in junior and professional ice hockey. He has been in a relationship with Nelly Korda since 2019, and together they balance high-profile sports careers with a privacy preference for their personal lives.

