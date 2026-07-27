The UK government has outlined specific eligibility conditions that victims of overseas terrorist attacks must satisfy before they can apply for compensation

Victims must hold qualifying citizenship and have lived in the UK for at least 3 years before the attack occurred

The scheme covers dozens of named attacks across Africa, Europe, Asia, and North America dating back to November 2012

The UK government has detailed the conditions that victims of terrorist attacks abroad must meet to qualify for financial compensation under its official overseas terrorism scheme.

According to the UK government's dedicated scheme page, a person may be eligible to claim if they were physically or mentally injured in a recognised act of terrorism abroad, if they witnessed an attack in which a loved one was harmed, or if they are the partner or close family member of someone who was killed.

UK releases 3 conditions for victims of terrorist attacks. Photo credit: Dan Kitwood/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Who Qualifies for the Scheme

Beyond the circumstances of the attack itself, applicants must also meet the following conditions:

1. They must have been physically or mentally injured in a recognised act of terrorism abroad, or witnessed an attack in which a loved one was harmed, or be the partner or close family member of someone who was killed.

2. They must hold British, EU, EEA or Swiss citizenship, or be a member of the UK armed forces or a close relation of one.

3. They must have lived in the UK for a continuous period of at least three years immediately before the terrorist incident took place.

Claims are submitted to the Criminal Injuries Compensation Authority, which operates a dedicated Victims of Overseas Terrorism Compensation Scheme team based in Glasgow.

Attacks Covered Under the Scheme

The scheme applies to incidents that occurred on or after 27 November 2012. The government lists more than two dozen specific attacks for which claims can currently be made.

These span multiple continents and include the New Orleans attack on 1 January 2025, the Mogadishu attack of 2 August 2024, and the attack at Queen Elizabeth National Park on 17 October 2023.

Other incidents on the list also include attacks in Northern on 10 May 2024, in Palma on 24 March 2021, and the attack at the Westgate shopping mall on 21 September 2013.

The kidnapping of Setraco employees in Jama'are on 16 February 2013, and the hostage crisis at In Amenas on 16 January 2013 are also included.

The scheme additionally covers high-profile incidents such as the Paris attacks of November 2015 and December 2023, the Berlin attack of December 2016, and the Nice attack of July 2016, as well as the Sri Lanka Easter bombings of April 2019 and the Christchurch mosque attacks of March 2019.

The government notes that claims may also be possible for attacks not yet named on the list, and encourages potential applicants to make contact regardless.

UK Government releases information about British passport

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK government outlined the six types of British nationality that qualify a person to apply for a British passport.

British citizenship is the most common category, but holders of overseas, subject, and protected person statuses are also eligible.

Source: Legit.ng