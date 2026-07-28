Nollywood actress Nancy Isime made headlines after raining pounds at Veekee James's baby dedication party

The designer held a star-studded celebration for her daughter Eliana on Sunday, July 26, drawing top celebrities

A video of the grand cash spray circulated online, with fans debating the staggering naira equivalent of the gesture

Nollywood actress Nancy Isime turned heads at Veekee James's daughter's dedication party after a video of her spraying £3,000 in cash went viral online.

Celebrity fashion designer Veekee James held a dedication ceremony for her daughter, Eliana Adeife Atere, on Sunday, 27 July, followed by a star-studded party.

Video of Nancy Isime spraying £3k at Veekee James’ child’s dedication gets fans talking. Credit: @nancyisime

Source: Instagram

The guest list included some of Nollywood's biggest names, Iyabo Ojo, Mercy Aigbe, Toyin Abraham, Priscilla Ojo, Jide Awobona, and Cute Abiola, among others.

In footage circulating from the event, Nancy was seen showering Veekee with pound notes in what onlookers described as an unforgettable gesture. Reports place the total at over £3,000, which converts to roughly N6 million at current exchange rates.

Veekee James's Baby Journey

Veekee and her husband announced the arrival of their daughter Eliana in May, with the designer sharing an emotional video detailing her 48-hour labour and delivery on both Instagram and YouTube.

She described how her faith carried her through the experience, saying that God removed her fear and blessed them with their princess.

The dedication marked the family's first major public celebration of the newborn, and the party clearly set the tone for the kind of love and support surrounding the growing family.

Watch the video of Nancy Isime spraying pounds:

Fans Weigh In on Nancy Isime's Pound Spray

The video of Nancy's cash gesture quickly caught fire online, with many users reacting to both the generosity and the currency involved.

@Valentina9azlt wrote:

"It's good to know who get money. He get why"

@KDTopTen commented:

"Naso our money useless? Just 3k pounds and that's N6 million in Nigeria."

@Iam_SUCCESSFUL1 said:

"Una dey call figures like say e easy 3k pounds bawo."

@Garvinjeet reacted:

"Man it's a child dedication for Christ sake is this party thing not too much."

@oluwasemilooore observed:

"Hmmm Nancy doesn't look like someone thst is marrying any time soon ooo."

Nancy Isime’s £3k spray at Veekee James’ child’s dedication gets social media buzzing. Credit: @nancyisime

Source: Instagram

Rita Dominic praises Nancy Isime

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that veteran actress Rita Dominic made headlines after she praised her junior colleague, Nancy Isime, on social media.

On her official X page, the veteran movie star tweeted about how Nancy Isime had a fantastic upbringing.

According to Rita Dominic, whoever raised the 33-year-old actress did a fantastic job.

Source: Legit.ng