A judge ruled there was sufficient evidence to proceed to trial after a five-day preliminary hearing involving disturbing evidence

Prosecutors say 21-year-old D4vd allegedly killed Celeste Rivas Hernandez after she threatened to expose their illegal relationship

The singer, who rose to fame on TikTok in 2022, faces the possibility of life imprisonment or the death penalty if convicted

A California judge has ordered American singer D4vd to stand trial on charges of murdering a 14-year-old girl, following a five-day preliminary hearing that exposed deeply troubling details about the case.

Judge Charlaine Olmedo ruled on Monday, July 27, that prosecutors had presented enough incriminating evidence to move the case forward.

A judge has ordered American singer D4vd to stand trial in the murder case involving a 14-year-old girl. Photo: d4vddd

Source: Instagram

D4vd, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke, was 21 at the time of the ruling and faces charges of murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14, and unlawful mutilation of human remains.

A conviction could result in life imprisonment or the death penalty.

What prosecutors say happened

According to prosecutors, D4vd began a sexual relationship with Celeste Rivas Hernandez when she was 13 years old, and he was 18 then.

In April 2025, Hernandez allegedly threatened to expose the relationship, sending a series of profanity-laced text messages approximately 24 hours before her death and just three days before the release of his debut album, as reported by Vanguard News.

In the texts, Hernandez wrote:

"I swear to GOD I will kill u she was in my dam seat i will strangle u…i will end ur career and ur life I will damage anything."

Prosecutors allege singer D4vd then paid for an Uber to bring Hernandez to his home, where he stabbed her to death.

Amazon purchase records were also presented, showing he bought chainsaws, an inflatable pool, and a portable incinerator that ultimately proved too small to destroy her remains.

Hernandez's decomposing body was found in September 2025 in the boot of a Tesla registered in D4vd's name, after the vehicle was towed to a Hollywood impound lot.

The hearing also revealed that Hernandez had become pregnant by D4vd and underwent a removal of the pregnancy, details drawn from text messages submitted as evidence.

Her family had been aware of their relationship and had provided written consent for her to travel to London with the singer in September 2024. The pair broke up in November 2024 but continued to stay in contact.

Defence and family responses

D4vd's legal team denied any deliberate intent to kill, arguing that Hernandez had exhibited violent behaviour toward the singer and had a history of mental health struggles, including suicidal ideation.

Defence lawyer Blair Berk stated there was "no evidence of deliberate intention to kill."

Prosecutor Beth Silverman pushed back firmly, saying "there's nothing in this case that sounds like an accident" and accusing the defence of attempting to discredit the victim.

Patrick Steinfeld, an attorney representing Hernandez's family, also responded to the defence's approach, saying:

"I find it abhorrent that defense attorneys are trying to put any blame on this young child."

D4vd rose to prominence in 2022 after his song "Romantic Hom!cide" went viral on TikTok, and he performed at the Coachella music festival last year.

A hearing to discuss the trial schedule is set for Friday, July, 30, 2026.

American singer D4vd will face trial over charges linked to the death of a 14-year-old girl following a judge's ruling. Photo: d4vddd

Source: Instagram

Chris Brown ordered to pay damages

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that American R&B star Chris Brown was ordered to pay $13 million in damages after his security dog mauled housekeeper Maria Avila at his Tarzana, California home.

A Los Angeles jury found Brown and his company, Black Pyramid LLC, liable for negligence, awarding compensation to Avila, her sister Patricia, and her husband Oscar Olivo.

The verdict, delivered on June 30, 2026, followed testimony that Avila suffered lasting scars, limited mobility, and post‑traumatic stress, leaving her unable to return to work.

Source: Legit.ng