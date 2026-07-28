Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Israel Lists 6 Conditions Foreigners Must Meet to Become Citizens, Posts Application Fee
People

Israel Lists 6 Conditions Foreigners Must Meet to Become Citizens, Posts Application Fee

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
2 min read
  • Israel's government published the full list of conditions a foreigner must satisfy before qualifying for citizenship in the country
  • Among the requirements, applicants must demonstrate a high level of Hebrew language proficiency and have lived in Israel for at least 3 of the past 5 years
  • The Israeli government also disclosed the official cost of the citizenship application form, which has been converted to Nigerian naira

Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

Israel has outlined the specific requirements a foreigner must satisfy to become a citizen of the country, publishing the conditions and associated costs on its official government website.

According to information published on the Israeli government's website, a foreigner seeking citizenship must meet all conditions.

Israel reveals citizenship conditions, states amount foreigners must pay to apply
Israel explains how foreigners can become citizens, reveals application fee. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/ILIA YEFIMOVICH/tupungato/narvikk
Source: Getty Images

Conditions to Qualify for Israeli Citizenship

  • Must be a permanent resident
  • Must be currently living in Israel
  • Must have lived in Israel for 3 out of 5 years before applying
  • Must have settled in or plan to settle in Israel
  • Must speak the Hebrew language at a high level
  • Must provide proof that he or she will renounce citizenship of another country after being granted Israeli citizenship

Read also

Finland lists 5 conditions foreigners must meet to qualify for Finnish citizenship, gives warning

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

The renunciation requirement means that, in most cases, successful applicants will be expected to give up their original nationality as part of the process.

Cost of the Israeli citizenship application

Beyond meeting the conditions listed above, a foreigner must also pay a fee to obtain the citizenship application form. The Israeli government has set the cost of the form at ILS 195, which is equivalent to approximately N87,022.

Greece reveals who qualifies for citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Greece outlined its citizenship policy, stating that citizenship is primarily acquired through descent from a Greek parent.

The Greek government explained that individuals may also establish eligibility through documented Greek ancestry, including links to a grandparent or great-grandparent, provided they can prove their lineage with the required documents.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
NIS - Nigeria Immigration ServiceDiaspora
Hot:
Andraya carter Public holiday Eid al fitr Victor osimhen Wilson bethel