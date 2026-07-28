Israel's government published the full list of conditions a foreigner must satisfy before qualifying for citizenship in the country

Among the requirements, applicants must demonstrate a high level of Hebrew language proficiency and have lived in Israel for at least 3 of the past 5 years

The Israeli government also disclosed the official cost of the citizenship application form, which has been converted to Nigerian naira

Israel has outlined the specific requirements a foreigner must satisfy to become a citizen of the country, publishing the conditions and associated costs on its official government website.

According to information published on the Israeli government's website, a foreigner seeking citizenship must meet all conditions.

Israel explains how foreigners can become citizens, reveals application fee. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/ILIA YEFIMOVICH/tupungato/narvikk

Source: Getty Images

Conditions to Qualify for Israeli Citizenship

Must be a permanent resident

Must be currently living in Israel

Must have lived in Israel for 3 out of 5 years before applying

Must have settled in or plan to settle in Israel

Must speak the Hebrew language at a high level

Must provide proof that he or she will renounce citizenship of another country after being granted Israeli citizenship

The renunciation requirement means that, in most cases, successful applicants will be expected to give up their original nationality as part of the process.

Cost of the Israeli citizenship application

Beyond meeting the conditions listed above, a foreigner must also pay a fee to obtain the citizenship application form. The Israeli government has set the cost of the form at ILS 195, which is equivalent to approximately N87,022.

Greece reveals who qualifies for citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Greece outlined its citizenship policy, stating that citizenship is primarily acquired through descent from a Greek parent.

The Greek government explained that individuals may also establish eligibility through documented Greek ancestry, including links to a grandparent or great-grandparent, provided they can prove their lineage with the required documents.

Source: Legit.ng