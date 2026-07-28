President Bola Ahmed Tinubu met with members of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Nigeria at the State House in Abuja on Tuesday

The delegation arrived on a courtesy visit and was led by the Archbishop of Kaduna, Most Rev. Matthew Man-Oso Ndagoso

Ndagoso attended the meeting in his capacity as president of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 elections, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, hosted members of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) at the State House in Abuja, receiving the delegation as part of a courtesy visit.

Legit.ng reports that the group was led by Most Rev. Matthew Man-Oso Ndagoso, the Archbishop of Kaduna and current President of the CBCN, who headed the bishops to the presidential villa for the engagement.

President Bola Tinubu hosts Catholic bishops at Aso Villa ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Catholic bishops meet Tinubu in Abuja

The CBCN is the umbrella body of Catholic bishops in Nigeria, bringing together senior members of the Church's hierarchy from across the country. The visit represents a formal engagement between Nigeria's Catholic leadership and the presidency.

No further details about the agenda or outcome of the meeting were made available at the time of reporting.

See the tweet about the Catholic bishops’ visit to Tinubu below, alongside an accompanying photo:

Tinubu receives NBA president-elect

In the same vein, President Tinubu on Tuesday, July 28, received the President-elect of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mrs Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya (SAN), during a courtesy visit at the State House, Abuja.

Badejo-Okusanya was accompanied by the Dean of the Faculty of Law, Caleb University, Prof. Foluke Dada-Lawanson; the President of the International Federation of Women Lawyers, Mrs Ezinwa Okoroafor; the FCT Lead of the NBA Women Forum, Princess Hadiza Afegbua; and the BBold Campaign Team Publicity Lead, Mrs Ramlat Ridhwan.

The visit came ahead of Badejo-Okusanya’s official assumption of office as the new president of the NBA.

Badejo-Okusanya was recently elected as the 33rd NBA president after polling 9,891 votes in the association’s national election.

She becomes the second woman to lead the NBA after Chief Priscilla Kuye, who served as president from 1991 to 1992.

She will succeed Afam Osigwe (SAN) at the NBA’s Annual General Conference scheduled to hold in Enugu in August, when she will formally assume office for a two-year tenure.

Read more on President Bola Tinubu

Tinubu warns editors against misinformation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu warned that the rise of social media has turned every citizen into a potential publisher, a development he said poses serious risks to truth, national cohesion, and Nigeria’s democratic values.

Tinubu urged Nigerian editors to champion responsible reporting and resist the growing tide of misinformation that could destabilise the country.

Tinubu warned that the unchecked spread of false information on social media platforms has made it harder to differentiate between facts and propaganda.

Source: Legit.ng