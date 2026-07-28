RMD opened up about turning 65, saying his parents never reached 60, and he considers every day a gift

The Nollywood star revealed how he keeps looking decades younger than his age and why his wardrobe shocks even his grown children

RMD also spoke about gifting his wife a 100 million naira cheque and why he refuses to see acting as work

Veteran Nollywood actor Richard Mofe-Damijo, popularly known as RMD, has opened up about reaching his 65th birthday, describing it as a milestone he never took for granted.

In a warm birthday interview conducted by Morayo Brown on her show and posted on Instagram on 27 July 2026, the screen legend reflected on his age with a sense of deep gratitude, noting that neither of his parents lived to see 60.

Reactions as RMD discloses he is living extra life. Photo credit@rmd

Source: Instagram

"I'm happy to be alive. I'm happy to be a Nigerian at this moment. I'm happy to see that I am living at a time when more people are self-employed than ever in the world," he said.

RMD's secret to looking young

When pressed on how he manages to look so much younger than his age, RMD pointed to disciplined eating habits and regular exercise. But beyond the physical routine, he credited a philosophy passed down from an older person he respected: never let the old person in.

"I mean, I could have worn buba and shoko. Like, why? My first child is 43. Till today, if he still looks at me when I dress up and we will just hiss, I'm not giving up now," he laughed.

He added that his wife openly jokes that his wardrobe is a source of mild embarrassment, with the actor likely owning more clothes and shoes than she does.

RMD speaks about his career

RMD also described himself as an "incurable romantic," though he acknowledged that times have changed.

RMD speaks about his life as he clocks 65 Photo credit@rmd

Source: Instagram

He recalled a particularly grand romantic gesture, sharing that the first time he received a cheque worth 100 million naira, he handed it directly to his wife as a gift. Her first reaction was to ask whether she should save it for his children, to which he replied, "No, keep it for yourself."

On his career, the actor was equally reflective. He said he does not consider acting work in the traditional sense, describing it instead as the trade God placed in his hands.

"When you find the work of your hand, God just blesses it. Most of us who don't feel blessed is because we haven't actually landed the work of our hand," he noted.

Here is the Instagram video where RMD was speaking about his life below:

What fans are saying

Nigerians flooded the comments section with love for the actor:

@healthvilleng wrote:

"He was in our dreams sef"

@obasadeborah commented:

"We love RMD's steeze on screen. He is always classy."

@aycomedian said: "Na awa papa be this o, we no get another one

@realwarripikin reacted:

"IRON FISH "

@ajebodcomedian wrote:

"Ah! Ahnnn!! @morayobrown President ke? Please don't lead our senior legend astray ooooo..lol"

RMD receives royal welcome

Legit.ng had reported that RMD was in India for a movie collaboration. He shared a video to show the time he arrived in the country.

Some young ladies were seen welcoming him as he was decorated. They also performed their traditional rites for visitors. Indian drummers were on standby, playing to the delight of the actor and his fans.

Source: Legit.ng