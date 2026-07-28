The Nigeria Customs Service published the final list of candidates who passed its 2024/2025 recruitment exercise for the rank of ASC II

Successful candidates must upload a medical certificate of fitness within one week after the portal goes live on July 29, 2026

NCS warned that failure to meet any deadline could lead to disqualification and loss of the provisional offer of appointment

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced the release of the final list of successful candidates from its 2024/2025 recruitment exercise, targeting appointments to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Customs II (ASC II).

The NCS National Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Maiwada, advised candidates to visit the official NCS website or check selected national newspapers to verify their status and get details on the next steps in the process.

Final list released: What Nigeria Customs ASC II Candidates Must Know. Photo credit: @NIGERIA_CUSTOMS

Source: Twitter

As reported by The Punch, Maiwada made this known in a statement issued on Monday, July 27, 2026.

Customs recruitment: What successful candidates must do next

Maiwada said successful candidates will receive instructions via their registered email addresses or through SMS. Once notified, candidates are required to log on to the designated website using their National Identification Number or registered email address to upload a valid medical certificate of fitness obtained from a government-recognised hospital.

"The Service wishes to inform all successful candidates that the portal link for the upload of the Medical Certificates of Fitness, as referenced above, will be activated on Wednesday, 29 July 2026. Candidates are required to complete the upload process within one week from the date of activation of the portal. Candidates are also required to accurately update their current state of residence on the portal and formally accept the provisional offer of appointment by clicking the 'Accept Offer' button."

Maiwada added that candidates should expect their Trainee Identification Numbers within one week of completing that stage.

Customs recruitment: Screening details, compliance warning

Maiwada noted that further information on physical screening, including dates, venues, and documentation requirements, would be shared through official NCS channels in due course.

The spokesperson warned that candidates who fail to meet any of the outlined requirements or deadlines risk disqualification and forfeiture of their provisional appointment offers.

"On behalf of the Nigeria Customs Service Board, the Comptroller-General of Customs congratulates all successful candidates on their success in the recruitment exercise and looks forward to welcoming them into the NCS as they commence a career dedicated to professionalism, integrity, and service to the nation."

The current exercise traces back to 2024, when the NCS launched a recruitment drive to fill 3,927 vacancies across the Superintendent, Inspectorate, and Customs Assistant cadres.

The online application window closed in January 2025. In May 2026, the Service opened its portal for shortlisted candidates to complete a final screening update, with a deadline of May 10, 2026.

An X user, @MSIngawa, shared the official statement from the NCS.

Customs issues warning over viral recruitment message

Recall that the Nigeria Customs Service warned Nigerians about a fake recruitment update circulating on social media.

The service said the viral announcement did not originate from its official channels and urged the public to ignore it.

The warning comes as authorities continue to caution job seekers against fraudulent recruitment messages online.

Recruitment: Customs sets deadline for candidates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) directed successful 2025 recruitment candidates to proceed to the next stage via its official recruitment portal.

The Service instructed shortlisted applicants to complete a designated online form before the 11pm deadline on Sunday, May 10 2026.

The NCS warned candidates against fraud and reiterated that the recruitment process remained free, transparent and conducted only through official channels.

Source: Legit.ng