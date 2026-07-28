Education Minister Olatunji Alausa publicly backed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term, citing the administration's 'reform record'

Alausa pointed to assessments by the IMF, World Bank, Bloomberg, and Nigeria's NBS as evidence that economic reforms are working

The minister explained that inflation is easing and economic activity is expanding, signalling progress under the Renewed Hope Agenda

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Education Minister Olatunji Alausa has said President Bola Tinubu's track record of economic reform gives the administration a strong case for re-election in the 2027 presidential election.

Legit.ng reports that Alausa made the remarks in Abuja on Monday, July 27, 2026, through a statement released by his special adviser on media and communications, Ikharo Attah.

Tunji Alausa says President Bola Tinubu will defeat former Anambra Governor Peter Obi and ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar to win the 2027 election. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

He said his principal has stayed committed to the promises made to Nigerians since taking office, pushing through economic and structural changes aimed at long-term national development.

The minister pointed to evaluations from several respected institutions, including the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank, Bloomberg, and Nigeria's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), as confirmation that the reforms are producing measurable outcomes. He stated that the assessments signal growing investor confidence and an improving economic outlook for the country.

Tinubu's administration progressing, says Alausa

According to the minister, inflation is gradually coming down, business activity is picking up, and other key economic indicators are trending in a positive direction. He described these as early but tangible results of policies that were difficult to introduce but necessary for the country's future.

"The president is focused on building a stronger Nigeria for generations to come. These reforms are not designed for short-term gains but to create lasting prosperity. There is no value in making difficult decisions if they cannot stand the test of time," Alausa said.

He added that Tinubu's focus on fiscal discipline and structural change is setting the country on a path towards inclusive growth and higher productivity.

Alausa stressed that the administration is not only chasing short-term wins but is also working to ensure the reforms remain sustainable well beyond the current political cycle.

2027 re-election argument

Alausa argued that as Nigerians begin to feel the direct benefits of the administration's policies, the President's performance in office will become the most compelling argument for returning him to power in 2027. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to policies that support economic growth, improve citizens' welfare, and advance what the administration calls its Renewed Hope Agenda.

The minister expressed confidence that the reforms already underway will continue delivering results for ordinary Nigerians in the years ahead.

Tinubu, Atiku, Obi, set to clash

Legit.ng reports that Nigeria's general elections are scheduled for January 16, 2027, when voters will elect the president and vice president, as well as members of the Senate and House of Representatives.

Governorship and State House of Assembly elections will follow on February 6, 2027. Incumbent President Tinubu, a longtime All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, is seeking a second term.

Alongside Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar and Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi are widely considered among the leading contenders in the 2027 presidential race. Atiku, a former vice president of Nigeria, will fly the flag of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Watch an X video of Alausa speaking on the Tinubu presidency below:

Read more on the 2027 election

Dare makes bold 2027 election prediction

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sunday Dare, special adviser to President Tinubu on media and public communication, said the incumbent Nigerian leader currently remains the most favoured candidate to win the 2027 presidential election, citing the federal government’s ongoing reforms and his principal's pedigree.

In a recent interview on the Mic ON Podcast, monitored by Legit.ng, Dare explained that barring a major political upset, the odds remain in Tinubu’s favour.

Source: Legit.ng