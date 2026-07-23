DJ Chicken opened up about his time behind bars in a post-release interview with Egungun, reflecting on what the experience cost him

When asked about changing his ways, the entertainer fired back with a blunt and unapologetic response that left viewers talking

Nigerians on social media have been reacting wildly to the interview, with one user joking that he 'dey speak English like hot yam dey him mouth

DJ Chicken is back in the spotlight after a candid interview he granted following his release from prison went viral on X on 23 July 2026, drawing waves of laughter and commentary from Nigerian social media users.

In the interview with Egungun, the entertainer was asked how he found his time in prison. His response was brief but telling: "It's not easy bro," he admitted, when pressed on his biggest regret, pointing directly to the experience of being locked up.

Reactions as DJ Chicken shares biggest regret after release. Photo credit@djchickenkukuru

Source: Instagram

DJ Chicken refuses to change his ways

Things got more heated when Egungun asked what he planned to do differently going forward. DJ Chicken was having none of it. Rather than show remorse or outline a new path, he pushed back firmly, saying,

"I don't want to change my ways. You can't even change my ways for me. I'm the only one that will change my life, dem no born you papa well. My life, so nobody can even change my way."

DJ Chicken speaks about his prison experience. Photo credit@djchicken

Source: Instagram

The defiant response immediately caught fire online, with users splitting between amusement and disbelief at his boldness so soon after his release.

Here is the X interview of DJ Chicken speaksing his experience:

Nigerians react to the viral interview

The clip spread rapidly, and reactions poured in from across the country.

@Maturedmind007 wrote:

"Swear if you guys run background check on dj chicken you go know say he don mad before lol na that Jay majestic auto part funny me pass"

@Pakrexpa stated:

"The weyrey Dey speak English Lik hot yam Dey him mouth lol"

@Timetimoss commented:

"Person wey dem just wan use win election. Dem just Dey act drama for us. Nigeria na meme. Our eyes go open. Make una ask potable how e be"

DJ Chicken mocks Peller over car crash

Legit.ng reported that DJ Chicken taunted TikTok star Peller after he was involved in a car crash following his breakup with girlfriend Jarvis.

Peller was involved in the crash on Sunday, December 14, after posting a disturbing video informing fans that he intended to take his own life.

Unlike many Nigerians who expressed concern for Peller, DJ Chicken shared a video in which he expressed delight at the incident, saying he liked the way the TikToker got involved in the accident.

Source: Legit.ng