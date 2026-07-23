Dale Sanders, 56, of Kenner, Louisiana, was found guilty on 25 counts including wire fraud, access device fraud, and obstruction of a federal investigation

Prosecutors said Sanders drained more than $340,000 from two New Orleans-area churches over four years to fund gambling and personal expenses

Sanders had publicly framed his indictment as a spiritual attack, asking followers to pray for his 'enemy' in a video posted after charges were filed

A Louisiana pastor has been found guilty of stealing more than $340,000 from two churches he led in the greater New Orleans area, with jurors convicting him on all 25 counts after a five-day federal trial.

Dale Sanders, 56, of Kenner, was convicted in the Eastern District of Louisiana on charges of wire fraud, access device fraud, and obstruction of a federal investigation.

Dale Sanders, 56, was found guilty of 25 counts, including wire fraud and access device fraud. Photo credit: Jim WATSON

Source: Getty Images

He served simultaneously as pastor of Fifth African Baptist Church in New Orleans and Second New Guide Missionary Baptist Church in Metairie.

4 years of church fund misuse

Federal prosecutors said Sanders began drawing from church accounts in April 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted communities across the country, and continued until April 2024.

During that period, he used church funds and a church debit card for what prosecutors described as lavish personal expenditures, covering gambling, dining, and everyday living costs.

The US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana said the fraudulent withdrawals were not isolated incidents but formed a sustained pattern of personal spending tied directly to his control over church finances. All money taken had been donated by congregants who believed they were supporting their churches.

Prosecutors also said Sanders submitted a falsified record in response to a grand jury subpoena, which formed the basis of the obstruction count against him.

From pulpit to federal court

Beyond his pastoral duties, Sanders had cultivated a visible online presence, regularly streaming sermons, posting singing clips, and promoting his self-help book, "Strut your Stutter," which encouraged readers to "be peacock proud" of who they are.

As reported by the US attorney's office, after his indictment in April, Sanders took to social media not to address the charges directly but to request prayer. In a video posted to his followers, he thanked supporters for their messages and said he could feel their prayers working.

He then made a specific appeal:

"This is what you can do for me ... I know you're praying for me. But I need you to pray a Matthew 5:44 prayer. I need you to pray for my enemy."

Sanders added:

"The Bible says, 'Pray for them that despitefully use you and say all manner of evil against you falsely for my namesake.' If you pray for my enemy, God will not only bless me, but he will deal with them."

A federal jury, having reviewed the bank records, returned guilty verdicts on every count.

Sentencing set for October

Sanders now faces up to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, up to three years of supervised release, and a mandatory $100 special assessment on each of the 25 counts, International Times reported.

Sentencing is scheduled for October 13.

Police arrest 6 pastors over fake miracles

Legit.ng previously reported that the Ondo state Police Command reports that six men have been arrested for allegedly posing as pastors and defrauding residents of Idanre community in Idanre Local Government Area.

The suspects, identified as Fadahunsi, Kolade, Tijani, Iyanuoluwa, Arijesulola, and Ademola, are accused of staging fake miracles to deceive unsuspecting victims.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Kazeem, the arrests followed a coordinated operation on February 16, 2026. He explained that operatives of the Command’s Tactical Teams, working with Community Safety Officers, acted on credible intelligence about a suspected fraud syndicate in Idanre and its environs.

Source: Legit.ng