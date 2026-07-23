Yoruba Nollywood actors gathered at Murtala Muhammed International Airport on July 22 to receive the remains of the late Onipokia of Ipokia Kingdom

Faithia Williams, Seyi Edun, Ronke Oshodi and others wore matching white T-shirts bearing the late monarch's image as a tribute

The Ogun king, Oba Yisa Sola Adeniyi Olaniyan, died abroad on June 27, 2026, at age 55 after a brief illness

Some of Nollywood's most recognisable Yoruba stars made a heartfelt appearance at Murtala Muhammed International Airport on July 22, 2026, to welcome the remains of the late Onipokia of Ipokia Kingdom back to Nigerian soil.

Legit.ng reported weeks ago that Oba Dr Yisa Sola Adeniyi Olaniyan (Orijajoogun I), who ruled the Ipokia Kingdom in Yewa, Ogun State, died on June 27, 2026, at the age of 55 following a brief illness while he was overseas.

Faithia Williams joins fellow Nollywood actors at Murtala Muhammed Airport as the body of the late Ogun monarch arrives in Nigeria. Photo:faithiawilliams/emiraltyafrica /kabiyesi_onipokia

Source: Instagram

His passing came just weeks before his 56th birthday and what would have been the sixth anniversary of his coronation, both due in September 2026.

Faithia Williams, Seyi Edun, Ronke Oshodi and other Nollywood stars welcome the body of the late Onipokia of Ipokia Kingdom at the airport. Photo:emiraltyafrica

Source: Instagram

Nollywood stars receive the king's body at the airport

Videos circulating online on July 22 showed a group of well-known Yoruba actors gathered at the airport, united in grief and dressed in matching white T-shirts printed with the late monarch's photograph.

Among those spotted were Faithia Williams, Seyi Edun, Ronke Oshodi, Kemi Korede and Akin Boss, alongside several other entertainers who came to honour the king's memory.

The monarch's official cause of death has not been publicly disclosed, but news of his passing sent waves of sorrow across the Ipokia Kingdom, with condolences flowing in from indigenes, public figures and members of the entertainment community.

Watch how Nollywood stars gathered at the airport to receive the monarch's remains below:

Tributes from the movie industry

Following the monarch's death, TAMPAN president and veteran Yoruba comic actor Mr Latin was among the first in the industry to react publicly, sharing a post on his Instagram page on June 28, in which he reflected on the king's warmth towards creatives and acknowledged personally benefiting from his support and generosity.

Nollywood actor Odunlade Adekola also took to Instagram on 29 June to mourn the monarch with a short but emotional message that read:

"Rest on KABIYESI 💔💔💔💔"

The airport reception by the Nollywood contingent underscored just how deeply the late Oba had connected with the arts community during his reign, which began in September 2020.

Before his coronation, Oba Olaniyan was known as an international entertainment promoter in the United States.

He was widely celebrated for his contributions to Yoruba cultural revival and the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Kola Oyewo's family announces burial programme

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the family of veteran actor Kola Oyewo released details of his final burial rites, scheduled for August 5–7, 2026, in Oba-Ile, Osun State.

The three-day programme will include a wake-keep, service of songs, commendation mass, and an artistes’ night at Obafemi Awolowo University, featuring tributes, performances, and an exhibition of his works.

On August 7, a requiem mass and private interment will conclude the ceremonies, followed by a reception celebrating his impactful life and legacy.

Source: Legit.ng