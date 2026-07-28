Finland's government published the requirements a foreigner must satisfy before applying for Finnish citizenship

The Finnish authorities issued a firm warning to applicants who attempt to apply before meeting all stated conditions

Legit.ng picked five key conditions from the official list, covering age, residency, language, finances, and criminal record

Finland has officially outlined the conditions that a foreigner must satisfy before becoming eligible to apply for Finnish citizenship, and the government has attached a stern warning for those who attempt to skip the queue.

The Finnish authorities made clear that meeting the requirements is not optional. Applying ahead of time carries a real consequence: a negative decision on the application.

Finland lists conditions for foreigners seeking citizenship, warns applicants. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/ALEXIS JUMEAU/Smartshots International/ omersukrugoksu

Source: Getty Images

5 conditions for Finnish citizenship

Legit.ng picked five of the conditions listed by the Finnish government that a foreigner must fulfil before submitting a citizenship application:

1. Age requirement: The applicant must be at least 18 years of age.

2. Documentation and language skills: The applicant must possess the required documents and provide proof of the necessary language skills.

3. Residency period: The applicant must have lived in Finland for a minimum of six years.

4. Clean criminal record: The applicant must not be guilty of any crime.

5. Financial self-sufficiency: The applicant must provide proof of earning enough money to support themselves.

Warning to prospective applicants

Finland's government was explicit that the conditions listed above are prerequisites, not formalities to be addressed after submission. A foreigner who lodges an application without first confirming that every requirement has been met risks having the application rejected outright.

The official statement reads:

"If you apply for citizenship before you meet the requirements, you may receive a negative decision."

The five conditions highlighted here represent only a portion of the full requirements published by the Finnish authorities. Prospective applicants are advised to consult the complete official list before taking any steps towards applying.

UAE lists conditions to get citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) published eight categories of foreigners who may be considered for citizenship, along with the conditions attached to each category.

The UAE explained that investors, doctors, specialists, inventors, scientists, intellectuals, talented individuals and artists, as well as people with exceptional creative talents, may qualify for citizenship if they meet the required conditions.

Source: Legit.ng