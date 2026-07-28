Libya launched an official eVisa portal allowing foreigners to apply for entry visas online for work and tourism purposes

Applicants are required to fill out an online form providing personal details, passport information, and the purpose of their visit

The Libyan government stated how many days travellers should expect to wait before receiving a decision on their eVisa application

Libya has announced the processing timeline for its electronic visa system, giving prospective visitors a clearer picture of what to expect when applying to enter the country in 2026.

The Libyan government operates an official online platform, the Libya eVisa portal, described as the country's primary gateway for foreign nationals seeking to obtain entry visas digitally.

Libya speaks about eVisa application. Photo credit: Wong Yu Liang, Bashar Shglila/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The portal is designed to serve those travelling for work as well as tourism, with authorities stating their commitment to making the application process both straightforward and secure.

How to Apply for a Libya eVisa

To begin an application, prospective visitors are required to complete an online form through the portal.

The form asks for personal information, including a valid passport number and its expiration date.

Applicants must also provide details about the purpose of their visit along with relevant contact information.

Authorities have emphasised that all information submitted must be accurate and that applicants should follow the specific instructions provided at each stage of the process.

How Long the Libya eVisa Takes

According to the government, processing an eVisa application for Libya typically takes several days to a week.

Once an application is approved, the visa is delivered electronically to the applicant's email address. The document arrives as a PDF or in another recognised file format, and applicants are advised to save a secure copy to present to immigration officials upon arrival in the country.

Libyan authorities framed the portal as part of a broader effort to promote cultural exchange and make travel to the country more accessible to the international community.

Libya deports 80 Nigerian migrants

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Libyan authorities deported 80 Nigerian migrants this week in a coordinated repatriation exercise through Mitiga International Airport.

The operation was carried out by the Department for Combating Illegal Migration with support from the Nigerian Consulate in Tripoli.

Source: Legit.ng