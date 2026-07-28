The UK government has confirmed how long Student visa holders can remain in the country depending on their level of study

Students aged 18 and above on degree-level courses are eligible for a longer stay than those enrolled in below-degree programmes

A key deadline tied to the Graduate visa has been set for 31 December 2026, after which the post-study stay allowance will be reduced

The UK government has published updated guidance on how long international students can remain in the country on a Student visa in 2026, and the rules hinge largely on the level of course a student is enrolled in.

According to the official UK Student visa page, applicants must be 16 or older, hold an offer from a licensed student sponsor, meet English language requirements, and have sufficient funds to cover both tuition and living costs.

UK speaks on duration of stay for international students. Photo credit: Igor Suka/ Getty Images.

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Students aged 16 or 17 must also provide parental consent as part of their application.

How Long the Student Visa Lasts

For students aged 18 and above, the permitted length of stay is tied directly to the course level.

Those enrolled in a degree-level programme can typically remain in the UK for up to five years, while students on courses below degree level are generally permitted to stay for up to two years.

The guidance notes that the exact duration may differ depending on what study the applicant has already completed in the UK, so prospective students are advised to check the full official guidance for their specific circumstances.

Graduate Visa Deadline Approaching

Beyond the initial Student visa, the UK also offers a pathway to stay in the country after completing a course through the Graduate visa. However, a significant change is coming.

Students who apply for the Graduate visa on or before 31 December 2026 can remain in the UK for two years after successfully finishing their studies.

Those who apply on or after 1 January 2027 will only be permitted to stay for 18 months, marking a six-month reduction in post-study work rights.

Students who have completed a PhD or another doctoral qualification are treated differently and can remain for three years under the Graduate visa, regardless of when they apply.

The guidance also confirms that existing Student visa holders may be able to extend their visa to continue studying, switch from another visa category to a Student visa, or switch to a Graduate visa after completing their course.

UK Government releases information about British passport

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK government outlined the six types of British nationality that qualify a person to apply for a British passport.

British citizenship is the most common category, but holders of overseas, subject, and protected person statuses are also eligible.

Source: Legit.ng