VeryDarkMan accompanied a Nigeria Police Force Special Tactical Squad raid on a suspected baby factory in Karshi, Abuja

The operation targeted a facility where a seven-day-old baby was allegedly sold, and VDM shared footage of the raid on social media

After the baby was recovered, VDM raised serious concerns about the mother's behaviour during the reunion process

Popular critic and social media personality Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan (VDM), has announced the recovery of a newborn allegedly sold from a suspected baby factory in Karshi, Abuja, following a joint operation with operatives of the Nigeria Police Force's Special Tactical Squad (STS).

VDM announced the recovery of a newborn allegedly sold from a suspected baby factory. Credit: verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

VDM accompanied the police during the raid on the facility, which was prompted by allegations that a seven-day-old infant had been sold from the premises. He documented the operation through videos shared across his social media pages.

In an update on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, the online personality confirmed that the baby had been found.

He posted a video where he was seen carrying the newborn out of the building to a woman believed to be the child's mother to confirm whether the infant was hers.

VDM Questions Mother's Attitude

What followed appeared to frustrate VDM considerably. The woman reportedly said she needed to check her phone before making any confirmation, a response that visibly upset the critic.

When she had difficulty viewing her phone screen properly, VDM moved to a better-lit area while still holding the baby, allowing her to compare the infant with photographs stored on her device.

Reactions as VeryDarkMan shares update about baby recovered in Abuja. Credit: verydarkman.

Source: Instagram

"Finally reunited the baby with the mother, I am very happy with the effort of the Nigerian police force and the effort of my team however from the look of things i don't think it will be safe to handover the baby to the mother yet, VDM added in a caption of the video.

Despite expressing satisfaction with how the police handled the operation, VDM made clear that he had reservations about immediately returning the child to the mother's care.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that actress Funke Akindele supported a young mother who lost her sight after childbirth.

The video VeryDarkMan shared showing him carrying the newborn is below:

Another video of VDM and the police rescue operation is below:

Reactions as VDM recovers newborn in Abuja

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments on Twitter, now known as X. Read them below:

RealLegend02 asked:

"So what now happens to the woman that sold her own baby?"

Not_bro_to_bro commented:

"I hope she returned the money she was paid at first. "

ade_397 commented:

"God be praise..... imagine she no even fess recognize her child Smh. .... God be praise."

chasercole said:

"Thank God the kid will reunite with his mother……. Who will return the money the mother collect?"

VeryDarkMan sets condition for Mr Jollof

Legit.ng also reported that VeryDarkMan taunted comedian Freedom Atsepoyi, better known as Mr Jollof, following their court case.

Mr Jollof had taken VDM to court over allegations the critic made about his wife and Koko Butterfly Hotel.

VDM reacted in a video posted on his Instagram page, taunting Mr Jollof over the N35 million award.

Source: Legit.ng