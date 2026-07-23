The Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps declared Private Mohammed Yusuf Amutu wanted over alleged illegal sale of military uniforms to terrorists

The soldier was serving at the Nigerian Army Ordnance Kits Factory before he reportedly fled his unit on June 3, 2026

The corps called on members of the public to report any information that could help locate the wanted soldier to the nearest military formation

The Headquarters Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps (NAOC) has declared a serving soldier, Private Mohammed Yusuf Amutu, wanted over his alleged role in selling and supplying military uniforms to terrorists and criminal groups.

The NAOC disclosed this in a statement signed by Major Oluwatope Dorcas Aluko, Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, on Wednesday, July 23.

Private Mohammed Yusuf Amutu has been declared wanted. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

According to the corps, preliminary investigations show that Amutu was attached to the Nigerian Army Ordnance Kits Factory when he abandoned his post on June 3, 2026. Military authorities subsequently declared him wanted, and efforts are currently underway to track him down.

Why the army says this matters

The NAOC said the unauthorised sale or transfer of military uniforms, accoutrements, and other controlled items to non-state actors poses a direct threat to national security. The corps said any personnel found to have aided terrorists or criminals in this manner will face the full weight of both military and civil law.

"The Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps wishes to state unequivocally that it has zero tolerance for misconduct, indiscipline, or any act capable of compromising the operational effectiveness, integrity and reputation of the Nigerian Army or threatening national security," the statement read.

Public asked to help locate the soldier

The corps appealed to members of the public to come forward with any credible information that could lead to Amutu's arrest. Such information, the statement noted, should be reported immediately to the nearest military formation or any other security agency.

The NAOC also reassured Nigerians of its commitment to accountability and professionalism, adding that it will continue to strengthen internal controls and ensure that all allegations of misconduct are thoroughly investigated.

Nigeria: List of people allegedly sponsoring terrorists

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the United States has designated a Nigerian citizen and three companies operating within the country as alleged financial facilitators linked to the terrorist group the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

The Nigerian national and the firms were designated in the latest US crackdown, which targeted three individuals and six entities accused of facilitating the movement of money for the global operations of ISIS.

Source: Legit.ng