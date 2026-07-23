Vance Boelter received two life terms plus 40 years after pleading guilty to killing former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark

Survivors, including critically wounded state Senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvette, delivered emotional impact statements about how the attack changed their daily lives

The Hortman family expressed deep grief in court, with the couple's children describing the loss of their parents and the lasting trauma they carry

A federal judge sentenced Vance Boelter, 59, to two life terms plus 40 years on Thursday for the June 2025 killings of former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, and the near-fatal shooting of state Senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvette.

Judge sentences Boelter to two life terms plus 40 years for the killings of Melissa and Mark Hortman. Photo credit: IanMcWin/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

US District Court Judge John R. Tunheim described it as "the longest sentence I have imposed after hearing thousands of cases over the years, but I do believe it is deserved." Boelter had agreed to plead guilty in June 2026 to avoid the federal death penalty, a deal that drew sharp anger from Mark Hortman's family.

Survivors and family speak in court

According to CNN, Senator Hoffman told the court that he and his wife continue to suffer the physical and psychological toll of that night. "The defendant looked me in the eyes and pulled the trigger. The defendant looked at my wife and chose to do the same," he said. "My wife and I now live with injuries. We live with our bodies remembering the gunfire." His wife Yvette said she had been unable to return to work and attends therapy weekly, adding: "We always have an escape plan now. This isn't how people should live."

The Hortmans' daughter Sophie described grieving her parents alongside their golden retriever Gilbert, who was also shot by Boelter that night. Their son Colin spoke of his parents' absence at his recent wedding. "My days are filled with gray, and the blood that was spilled is the last thing I see before I go to sleep and the first thing I see when I wake," he said. "There is no sentence that weighs 15 gunshots, a murdered dog and the rest of my life."

Melissa Hortman's father, Harold Haluptzok, said the damage extended far beyond the family. "It is impossible to realize the damage that has been done not only to our family, but to our society," he said.

Mark Hortman's sister, Lisa Hortman Bean, voiced frustration at the outcome, saying the arrangement provided Boelter with lifelong accommodation at taxpayers' expense without offering her peace of mind.

How the attack unfolded

Court documents show Boelter arrived at the Hortman home around 3:30 a.m. on June 14, 2025, dressed in a tactical uniform and mask and claiming to be a police officer conducting a welfare check. After Mark Hortman opened the door, Boelter provided a false name and badge number before shooting him multiple times. He then forced his way inside and shot Melissa Hortman as she fled upstairs. Both died.

Boelter had earlier visited the Hoffmans' home that same night and shot the couple inside their house. He also went to two other lawmakers' homes; one family was away on holiday, and at another stop he fled when a passing police officer mistook him for a fellow officer.

Boelter spoke briefly during the hearing, saying:

"To every person I have caused loss, pain, heartache, confusion, sadness, shame, or loneliness, I am truly sorry." His defence attorney said the guilty plea itself demonstrated remorse.

Boelter also faces separate state charges covering two counts of murder, four counts of attempted murder, impersonating a police officer, and animal cruelty. Senator Hoffman and his family filed a personal injury lawsuit against him in April 2026.

DSS to challenge life sentences, pushes for death penalty

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Department of State Services (DSS) has said it will appeal the life sentences handed to two senior Ansaru commanders by a federal high court in Abuja, describing the punishment as insufficient given the severity of the crimes.

Justice Emeka Nwite imposed the sentences on Monday after both defendants entered guilty pleas to a 32-count terrorism charge.

Source: Legit.ng