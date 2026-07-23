The UK government website lists restrictions that apply to foreigners who successfully obtain a work visa to live and work in the country

One of the restrictions concerns state benefits, which work visa holders are legally barred from claiming under UK law

The UK government also outlines rules around employment, with work visa holders facing conditions on changing jobs or employers

The United Kingdom has outlined specific restrictions that apply to foreigners once they obtain a work visa, making clear what holders of this visa category are legally prohibited from doing during their stay.

This comes shortly after the UK also published conditions attached to student visas, reinforcing the government's broader effort to clarify the rules for foreign nationals living and working in the country.

UK publishes work visa application fee, explains 2 things holders must not do. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Richard Newstead/WPA Pool /BEN STANSALL

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How much UK work visa cost?

Before examining the restrictions, it is worth noting the cost involved. According to the UK government website, the application fee for a work visa ranges from £819 to £1,865, which translates to approximately N1,501,803 to N3,419,857. The exact amount an applicant pays depends on their individual circumstances and a number of other qualifying factors.

What UK work visa holders cannot do

Once an application is approved, two clear prohibitions apply.

1. Public funds

The first concerns public funds. A foreigner holding a UK work visa is not permitted to claim state benefits, a state pension, or any form of public funds. This restriction applies regardless of personal financial circumstances.

2. Job change

The second relates to employment. A work visa is tied to a specific job and employer, meaning the holder cannot freely switch roles or move to a different company without first applying to update their visa. Simply accepting a new position without going through the proper process would place the individual in breach of their visa conditions.

While the UK does permit a wide range of activities under the work visa, these two restrictions carry legal weight, and any violation could have consequences for a holder's immigration status in the country.

Nigerian support worker leaves UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady celebrated after relocating to the Netherlands on a study visa following several unsuccessful applications.

She shared her relocation journey on TikTok, saying she had waited a long time for the approval. Her story inspired many social media users, who congratulated her on finally achieving her dream of studying abroad.

Source: Legit.ng