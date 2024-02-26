Who is Evanka Franjko? Meet Joey Buttafuoco's wife

Joey Buttafuoco is not a new name for many—he is famous as an auto body shop owner and actor. The TV personality is known for his roles in TV shows Finding Forrester, Better Than Ever, and Son of the Beach. Besides his career, Buttafuoco has been married twice. And many people are interested to learn more about his second wife Evanka Franjko.

Evanka Franjko arrives at an event in Los Angeles, US (L). Evanka attends a celebrity fight night in California, US (R). Photo: Albert L. Ortega, Amanda Edwards (modified by author)

Evanka Franjko is a Croatian-American national famous as the wife of Joey Buttafuoco. She has been married to the actor for nearly two decades. She married the actor after his first marriage to Mary Jo ended in 2003.

Profile summary

Full name Evanka Franjko Gender Female Date of birth 24 March 1962 Age 61 years old (as of February 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Croatia Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality Croatian-American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Body measurements in inches 33-26-32 Body measurements in centimetres 84-66-81 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Siblings 1 Marital status Married Partner Joey Buttafuoco College California State University Net worth $3 million

Evanka Franjko’s biography

Evanka was born and raised in Croatia. She has not revealed details of her family except that she has a brother named Frank Franjko. She moved from Croatia to the United States, where she has lived for the rest of her life.

What is Evanka Franjko’s nationality? She is a Croatian-American national of white ethnicity residing in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Where did she go to school? She allegedly pursued her undergraduate studies at California State University Northridge.

What is Evanka Franjko’s age?

Joey Buttafuoco's wife was reportedly born on 24 March 1962. Her age is 61 years old as of February 2024. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

Why is Evanka Franjko so famous?

Evanka gained media attention due to her relationship with Joey Buttafuoco. Joey Buttafuoco is famous for starring in Better Than Ever, Finding Forrester, and The Underground Comedy Movie. Her husband has also hit the headlines multiple times for crimes such as defilement of a minor and auto insurance fraud. Joey is also an auto body shop owner.

Five facts about Evanka Franjko. Photo: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images (modified by author)

Joey Buttafuoco and Evanka Franjko are believed to have met at Joey’s auto body shop in the early 2000s and begun their romantic relationship. They exchanged marriage vows on 5 March 2005 and have been together since then, living in Los Angeles, California, United States.

What happened to Evanka Franjko’s husband, Joey Buttafuoco?

Before his marriage to Evanka, he was Mary Jo Buttafuoco’s husband, whom he married in 1977. The former couple was blessed with two children, Jessica and Paul Buttafuoco, in their approximately 26 years of marriage.

During his marriage with Mary, Joey had an extramarital affair with Amy Fisher, a minor who was then 16 years old. Even though he denied having the affair, he ultimately admitted he had a sexual relationship with the minor. During a court session, he said the following regarding the affair:

On 2 July 1991, I had sexual relations with Amy Fisher at the Freeport Motel.

On 19 May 1992, things worsened in his marriage after the minor, out of jealousy, confronted Joey’s then-wife, Mary Jo, at their home. After an altercation, Amy Fisher shot Mary Jo. Fortunately, Mary Jo survived with serious head injuries.

Following the incident, Amy was sentenced to seven years of imprisonment. Joey was also sentenced to six months of imprisonment for defiling a minor, but he was released after serving four months.

Joey Buttafuoco and Mary Jo divorced in 1993. Joey’s ex-wife has since recovered from the injuries and has appeared in TV shows, including The Dr Oz and The Oprah Winfrey Show. She is a motivational speaker and author who published the book Getting It Through My Thick Skull.

In December 2003, Joey Buttafuoco was arrested alongside ten other suspects and charged with three insurance fraud counts and one grand theft. He pleaded guilty to insurance fraud, and in March 2004, he was sentenced to a year in jail and five years probation.

Evanka Franjko’s net worth

According to Biography Mask, Popular Bio, and Married Biography, her net worth is alleged to be $3 million. Despite having a substantial net worth, Evanka Franjko’s occupation is unknown.

Evanka Franjko and her husband, Joey, at the San Fernando Courthouse in San Fernando, California, United States. Photo: Michael Tran (modified by author)

Evanka Franjko’s measurements

Joey Buttafuoco’s spouse is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall. She is estimated to weigh 132 pounds (60 kilograms). Her measurements are approximately 33-26-32 inches (84-66-81 centimetres).

Fast facts about Evanka Franjko

How old is Evanka Franjko? She is 61 years old as of February 2024. Her date of birth is 24 March 1962. Where is Evanka Franjko from? She was born in Croatia and now resides in Los Angeles, California, United States. How much is Evanka Franjko worth? Her net worth is alleged to be approximately $3 million. Is Evanka Franjko married? Yes. She is the wife of actor and TV personality Joey Buttafuoco. How tall is Evanka Franjko? Joey Buttafuoco’s wife is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall. Who is Joey Buttafuoco’s ex-wife? He was previously married to author and motivational speaker Mary Jo. Does Joey Buttafuoco and Evanka Franjko have children? She does not have any children. However, Joey has two children from his previous marriage.

Evanka Franjko is the second wife of actor Joey Buttafuoco. The couple has been married for approximately 19 years since marrying in 2005. They reside in Los Angeles, California, United States.

