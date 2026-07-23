President Bola Tinubu criticised the ADC 2027 presidential candidate over pension liabilities during a meeting with Northeast stakeholders in Abuja

The northeast stakeholders visited the presidential villa to thank Tinubu for re-nominating Vice President Kashim Shettima as his running mate for 2027

Tinubu said he is currently clearing pension arrears left behind by an unnamed predecessor who privatised government entities

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday took a direct dig at former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), during a meeting with Northeast stakeholders who visited to express gratitude for his decision to retain Vice President Kashim Shettima on his 2027 ticket.

Speaking at the gathering, which included pensioners among the attendees, Tinubu drew a sharp contrast between his administration's welfare commitments and what he described as the financial mess left behind by political opponents.

"Nigerians are not asking for too much. Simple stability and social welfare, and among the visitors today are some pensioners. I hope you're receiving your pension," Tinubu said.

He then turned openly political, appearing to direct his remarks at Atiku without naming him. "If I can go political, somebody among my prospective opponents privatised government investment in public entities but forgot to pay the pension. I'm clearing the pensioners now, so clearing the mess they created," he added.

Tinubu defends his 2027 ambition

The gathering was convened following Tinubu's re-nomination of Shettima, a former governor of Borno State, as his vice-presidential running mate ahead of the 2027 general elections. Northeast leaders travelled to express solidarity with the President and endorse the pairing.

Tinubu used the occasion to draw a political contrast, presenting himself as a candidate focused on resolving inherited welfare shortfalls, particularly for retired civil servants who he said had gone unpaid under previous administrations.

Peter Obi, who resigned from the ADC on 2 May 2026, was ratified as the presidential candidate of the NDC on 29 May 2026, leaving Atiku as the ADC's flagbearer going into the 2027 contest.

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Source: Legit.ng