Miguel Leon Tyson’s biography: what is known about Mike Tyson’s son?

Miguel Leon Tyson is a young aspiring singer from the United States. He is the son of the former professional boxer Mike Tyson. Miguel is known for his strong passion for playing musical instruments, particularly the piano and drums.

Mike Tyson and Miguel Leon Tyson arrive at the iHeartRadio Podcast Awards Presented By Capital One at iHeartRadio Theater. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Source: Getty Images

Miguel Leon Tyson loves to take part in charity causes. He has been a member of the American Red Cross since August 2021 as a volunteer. Like his father, he is fond of boxing and loves playing rugby and football during his free time.

Profile summary

Full name Miguel Leon Tyson Gender Male Date of birth 18 April 2002 Age 21 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’10’’ Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 145 Weight in kilograms 66 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Mike Gerard Tyson Mother Sol Xochitl Siblings 6 Relationship status Single School Odyssey Charter High School College University of Southern California Profession Volunteer, up-and-coming musician

‌Miguel Leon Tyson’s bio

What is Miguel Leon Tyson’s age? Miguel is 21 years as of 2023. He was born on 18 April 2002. His zodiac sign is Aries. He hails from the United States of America. He is of American nationality and is of African-American ethnicity.

The upcoming musician studied music performance at the Estrella Mountain Community College from 2015 to 2016. He later enrolled at Renaissance Music Academy from 2017 to 2019.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he is currently studying Psychology and a minor in Social Entrepreneurship at the University of Southern California in the United States. He enrolled at the university in 2020 and will graduate in 2024.

Who is Miguel Tyson's mom?

His mother is Sol Xochitl. Miguel's dad has been in three marriages, and Sol is one of his ex-wives. His mom is a former exotic dancer. She met with his ex-husband at a club in Phoenix, Arizona, USA. Their marriage lasted for a few years, after which they decided to part ways.

Who are Miguel Leon Tyson’s siblings?

The upcoming musician is the fourth child in his family. He had a younger sister named Exodus Tyson, born in March 2005. Unfortunately, Exodus passed away on 27 May 2009 due to a treadmill accident in her home.

Leon also has five other half-siblings from his father's other relationships. Miguel's half-siblings include Mikey Lorna (33), Rayna (27), Amir (25), Milan (15), and Morocco (12). Leon's sister Mikey is the firstborn in the Tyson family, and her mom is Kimberly Scarborough.

Rayna was born in Mike Tyson’s second marriage with Monica Turner. She is an up-and-coming actress and is already making her way into the film industry. Miguel's brother, Amir Tyson, was also born in Mike Tyson’s second marriage with Monica Turner. He is a young entrepreneur and founder of a streetwear clothing company named Debonair Attire.

Miguel's half-siblings, Milan and Morocco Tyson, were born to the former legendary boxer and their mother, Lakiha Spicer. Milan is an enthusiast of sports, especially tennis. Morocco is the youngest kid in their family.

What does Miguel Tyson do for a living?

He is an up-and-coming musician. Mike Tyson’s son has also been a volunteer music teacher at iwilGO since 2017. From June 2018 to May 2020, Miguel worked as an Orthopaedic Assistant at the Desert Orthopaedic Centre in Las Vegas, Nevada.

What is Miguel Leon Tyson’s height?

Mike Tyson’s son stands at 5 feet 10 inches (180 centimetres) tall. He weighs approximately 145 pounds (66 kilograms).

Fast facts about Miguel Leon Tyson

Who is Miguel Leon Tyson? He is an up-and-coming musician famous as the son of the former professional boxer Mike Tyson. Who is Miguel Leon Tyson’s mother? Her mother is Sol Xochitl. How old is Miguel Leon Tyson? The upcoming American musician is 21 years as of 2023. Who is Miguel Leon Tyson’s wife? He is currently single and has not revealed any info regarding his personal life. What does Miguel Tyson do for a living? He is an up-and-coming musician. However, Mike Tyson’s son is a student pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology and a minor in Social Entrepreneurship. Who are Miguel Leon Tyson’s siblings? His siblings include the late Exodus Tyson, Mikey Lorna (33), Rayna (27), Amir (25), Milan (15), and Morocco (12). What is Miguel Leon Tyson’s height? He is 5 feet 10 inches (180 centimetres) tall.

Miguel Leon Tyson is the fourth child of the former professional boxer Mike Tyson. He is a student at the University of Southern California. He has a strong passion for music, particularly playing instruments like the piano.

Legit.ng recently published Broda Shaggi’s biography. He is a prominent comedian, actor, songwriter, musician, and social media influencer from Nigeria. He was born in Ikene, Ogun State, Nigeria and resides in Lagos, Nigeria.

Broda Shaggi began comedy at the University of Lagos as an undergraduate student. He is widely recognised in the music industry–currently he is signed by a Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) label. Some of the songs he has released include Eba (2023), Weekend Vibe (2020) and Kwarantine (2020).

Source: Legit.ng