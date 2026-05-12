The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board announced Daniella Owoeye as the top-performing 2026 UTME scorer

Following the announcement, Legit.ng reached out to the candidate, and she shared how she felt about her latest achievement

The intelligent 16-year-old student also shared how she hoped to plan for her Post-UTME into the University of Lagos

Daniella Owoeye gained nationwide appraisal after emerging as the top performer in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

JAMB had announced on May 11, 2026, that Daniella had been named this year’s top scorer following her impressive score of 372.

Daniella reacts after emerging top 2026 UTME scorer

Following her emergence as the top UTME scorer for 2026, Legit.ng reached out to Daniella to get her reaction to the achievement.

In a chat with Legit.ng, Daniella said that when the announcement was made, she felt very excited and proud of herself.

Her words:

"I was very excited and felt proud of myself."

She also stated that after seeing her result, she expected to be the highest or one of the top three UTME performers.

Daniella said:

"Yes, I expected to be the highest or at least among the top 3."

She also shared an X post to celebrate her win:

2026 UTME top scorer shares plan for UTME

Still speaking with Legit.ng, Daniella shared how she hoped to plan for her post-UTME at the University of Lagos, where she applied to study Medicine and Surgery.

She stated that she hoped to use past UTME questions and study apps, including online tutorials.

Her words:

"I intend to make use of Post UTME materials like past questions and some CBT apps. I will also be attending Post UTME tutorials online."

Exclusive: Ogun UTME Candidate Reacts as JAMB Announces Her as Top 2026 Scorer with 372

Source: TikTok

The teenager, who turns 17 in August, shared how she prayed and fasted to get a good result.

Her words:

"Most importantly, I committed my preparations into God's hands. I prayed daily and also fasted for my academic success. I took God seriously in my preparation and I felt He also took me seriously by granting me good success."

In an earlier interview with Legit.ng, Daniella had revealed why she chose to study medicine and surgery at the University of Lagos.

She said:

"I chose UNILAG because it is one of the best universities that offers my desired course and I chose Medicine and Surgery because of my unwavering interest and passion to provide medical support for the sick, relieve pain and help people live a healthy life.”

Tutorial platform celebrates UTME top scorer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that following the announcement, the tutorial platform she joined took to social media to celebrate her latest achievement.

The CEO of the platform said that Daniella's achievement reflected the hard work, consistency, and dedication of our tutors, coaches, staff, and students throughout the 2026 UTME journey.

The TikTok post went viral, and netizens celebrated the young lady after seeing the breakdown of her scores in each subject.

Source: Legit.ng