Mark Radburn captured hearts globally as a standout participant on Love on the Spectrum Australia, where his warmth and authenticity resonated with viewers. Since then, Mark has grown as a content creator, sharing his love of dinosaurs and his honest approach to dating.

Mark Radburn posing smiling. Photo: @australianmuseum (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

Mark Radburn was born and raised in New South Wales, Australia .

. On the show, Mark went on dates with Maddi, Lauren, and Chloe Hatch .

. Mark Radburn is known for his strong interest in palaeontology and dinosaurs, and often shared fun facts about them on his dates.

Profile summary

Full name Mark Radburn Gender Male Year of birth 1990 Age 36 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth New South Wales, Australia Current residence Central Coast, New South Wales, Australia Nationality Australian Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Mother Sharon Radburn Relationship status Single School Terrigal Aspect School, Chittaway Bay Public School Profession Reality TV star, content creator, autism advocate

Mark Radburn's biography

The digital content creator Mark Radburn was born in 1990 in New South Wales, Australia, where he grew up on the Central Coast. He is 36 years old as of 2026. Mark's mother is Sharon Radburn.

Mark studied at Terrigal Aspect School and later at Chittaway Bay Public School on the Central Coast of New South Wales. During his school years, he shared that he experienced bullying, and those moments strengthened his character. He shared this during a 2023 interview with Touchstone Magazine.

I was always bullied at school, and people made fun of me growing up

Mark developed a lifelong fascination with dinosaurs, building an almost encyclopedic knowledge of palaeontology. Beyond dinosaurs, he is also a fan of classic cinema and literature, with a particular interest in the Jurassic Park franchise and Godzilla films.

Top 5 facts about Mark Radburn. Photo: @northernpictures/Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Original

What happened to Mark from Love on the Spectrum?

Since the show, the Love on the Spectrum star Mark Radburn has continued to create content online, sharing videos about dinosaurs, film, and his personal interests. On 5 February 2024, he launched a YouTube channel.

In his first video, he said he would focus on sharing his passions through videos and written reviews rather than on Facebook alone. Mark said:

Some of you might remember that I have a passion for palaeontology, in particular dinosaurs. But I have much broader interests, including books and movies. Another passion is my love of all things Godzilla.

He added:

For a long time, I have been sharing my passions and interests via posts of videos and written reviews on Facebook, which is restricted to family and friends. I now feel it's time to share to the world. I hope you enjoy my posts and encourage you to like and subscribe.

Mark has also become an autism advocate. In March 2021, he spoke at the AUStism Sydney event about the show's impact. Mark shared his experiences to encourage others on the autism spectrum to build confidence in their interests and social interactions.

As of April 2026, Mark resides in New South Wales and remains single.

Inside Mark Radburn's experience on Love on the Spectrum Australia

Mark first appeared in Season 1 (2019) as a 29-year-old seeking someone who shared his enthusiasm for Jurassic Park. His first date was with Maddi, though the two did not form a romantic connection. He later went on a memorable zoo date with Lauren, which also did not work out.

Mark Radburn posing in front of a white background. Photo: @mark-love-on-the-spectrum (modified by author)

Source: TikTok

Reflecting on his growth in dating and relationships, Mark told Refinery29 in 2020:

I learned to ask a lot of questions and how to talk and behave when dating. Having these skills has really built up my confidence, and it’s given me a new lease on the wonderful but complicated world of love and relationships.

In Season 2 (2021), Mark returned with greater confidence and began dating Chloe Hatch. Their relationship became one of the season's most heartwarming storylines, especially when Mark asked Chloe to be his girlfriend and later spent Christmas with her and his family.

What happened to Chloe and Mark from Love on the Spectrum?

Mark Radburn's ex-girlfriend, Chloe, posing between two large dinosaur statues. Photo: @datpompomx (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

While their romance was a highlight of Season 2 of Love on the Spectrum Australia, Mark Radburn and Chloe Hatch ultimately ended their relationship shortly after filming wrapped. The breakup was mutual, and the pair have remained on good terms as friends.

The TV personality Chloe later shared that as she continued her journey of self-discovery, she realised she was more interested in dating women. She briefly dated another cast member, Teo, though that relationship also transitioned into friendship.

Mark reflected on the experience with his trademark positivity, explaining that while the romantic spark didn't last, the relationship was still an important milestone in his life. He has said he continues to look for a partner who shares his zest for life.

FAQs

Who is Mark Radburn? He is a reality TV star, content creator, and autism advocate. What is Mark Radburn's nationality? Mark is an Australian citizen. What is Mark Radburn famous for? He is best known for appearing on the Netflix docuseries Love on the Spectrum Australia. Where is Mark from Love on the Spectrum Australia now? As of April 2026, Mark lives on the Central Coast of New South Wales, Australia, where he creates YouTube content about films, books, Godzilla, and dinosaurs. Is Mark from Love on the Spectrum in a relationship? As of April 2026, Mark is single and continues to look for a long-term partner who shares his interests. What is Mark from Love on the Spectrum's age? Born in 1990, he is 36 years old as of 2026. Are Mark and Chloe still together? Mark and Chloe Hatch ended their relationship after Season 2 but remain close friends.

Mark Radburn's journey on Love on the Spectrum Australia continues to resonate with audiences worldwide. His story highlights the power of authenticity, showing that embracing your passions, whether dinosaurs or love, can lead to meaningful connections and lasting impact.

Legit.ng recently published a biography of Cierra from Love Island. She left Love Island USA unexpectedly after controversy emerged over resurfaced past use of racially offensive language.

During the show, Cierra and Nic Vansteenberghe were romantically linked, but their relationship ended after she left. Though her appearance on the show was short, it significantly raised her profile and supported her rise as a social media influencer.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng