A solar expert took to social media to warn people of mistakes to avoid during the installation of inverters

He pointed out some mistakes he has noticed in different residential homes with the style of solar design

Many people who listened to what he said about solar panels, batteries, and inverters reacted in the comments section

An expert in solar systems has issued advice to individuals who use big inverters but small batteries with multiple panels in their residential homes.

The young man complained about this in a video as he advised on the proper thing that is meant to be done by individuals who wish to enjoy the use of their solar system.

Expert points out mistakes people make when installing solar systems. Photo Source: TikTok/emmyinverters

Source: TikTok

Expert advises Nigerians on solar system setup

He mentioned that what he has noticed in several residential spaces is that residents often buy big inverters and multiple panels, but very small solar batteries.

@emmyinverters explained:

“Why are you guys fond of installing big inverter setup, small battery, plenty panels.”

“Not a office space, I’m not talking about an office space. A residential installed a 12kVA or 12kW inverter, you’ll see 10kW battery or 15kW battery, and then you’ll now see like 16 panels of about 600 watts plus.”

Advising those doing this, he advised them to spend more money on batteries that are higher than the inverter, as this would enable them to enjoy constant light, and for several other reasons.

Solar expert warns Nigerians about common inverter installation mistakes. Photo Source: TikTok/emmyinverters

Source: TikTok

He continued in the TikTok video:

“That extra money you’re using to buy that large inverter you don’t need, why didn’t you just invest it in battery and have more storage.”

“I see no point having a 12kVA setup with a 10kW battery. That battery is small, 15kW battery is too small. That money for inverter, use it to buy more battery. You guys should change your design.”

His statement drew the attention of many people who reacted in the comments section.

Reactions as solar expert gives warning

Ecotrackpowerandenergy2 stressed:

"It's good having a a good big inverters . you can add battery later and pannels too."

buhari503 shared:

"This is true, am using 6.5kva inverter with 640watt panels 6pcs and the funny thing is my battery is 5kva. all my appliances is not upto 50% "

Palatoe Technologies said:

"The battery cells go hear am ..... 100+ amps discharge and charge on a 100amps cell."

Daniel Clement explained:

"The cheapest 10kva inverter is 850k. while the cheapest 5 kva battery is 1.2m,so if you don have enough money to buy bigger battery and you still want to power more item,then it best to buy bigger inverter with more panels to power things in the afternoon."

Engr Promise noted:

"I just tire for them ooo 2.5kilowatt 4 kva and 6plcs of 600w panels. Instead of get atless 5kilowatt 4kva and 4 panels of 600w."

Glen Neo Boshego shared:

"It's important to have a large inverter and parity of solar so that you can run higher appliances and charge battery during peak sun. you can run low appliances like lights, tv, fridge and charge phone at night."

Alena wrote:

"That is because Such hybrid inverters work without battery during the day so the small battery bank is only for the night."

Mohammed Idris Adamu said:

"I dont agree with u on this. its called over paneling, there's nothing wrong in overpaneling as long as the inverter can accommodate them. most 9 to 5 offices dont need much backup as they close around 5pm in this case what will u use the large battery backup for? panels are very cheap compared to battery."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian man shared his experience after buying a 1kVA solar generator and a solar panel about a month ago. He explained how the system powers his home appliances like the TV and fan, while also disclosing the amount he spent on both items and how the setup has been serving him since purchase.

Lady buys Itel PowerTank, shares receipt

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian lady purchased an Itel PowerTank and shared her experience online, including the payment receipt showing the amount she spent.

She also posted a video of her visit to the store and her excitement after taking the device to her shop, saying it would help her solve constant fuel and electricity challenges.

Source: Legit.ng