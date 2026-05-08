Dangote Refinery invites applications for its 2026 Graduate Trainee Programme, targeting young Nigerian graduates

The 18-month programme offers hands-on experience in the oil and gas sector for diverse disciplines

Eligibility includes a minimum Second-Class Lower degree, and candidates must be under 28 years old

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals has announced the commencement of applications for its 2026 Graduate Trainee Programme, offering young Nigerian graduates an 18-month opportunity to gain industry experience and build careers in Africa’s fast-growing oil and gas sector.

The company announced in a notice released on Thursday, May 7, 2026, stating that the programme is specifically designed for “high-potential, vibrant, and enthusiastic initiative-takers” who are eager to contribute to the future of energy and industrial development.

Dangote Refinery invites young Nigerians to apply for an 18-month internship scheme. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The initiative is expected to attract thousands of applicants across the country, especially recent graduates looking for practical experience in one of Africa’s largest industrial projects.

Opportunity to learn in a global business environment

According to the refinery, the graduate programme is aimed at giving successful candidates the chance to work in a global business environment while contributing to the growth of the organisation.

The company noted that participants would gain valuable hands-on experience across different refinery operations while learning directly from highly skilled professionals in the sector.

“At Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals, we are offering you the opportunity to join our 2026 Graduate Programme, where you will have a chance to learn and grow in a global business environment while supporting the growth of our organisation,” the notice stated.

The refinery added that the programme would expose trainees to real-world challenges, helping them develop the technical competence and leadership skills needed to thrive in the oil and gas industry.

Available roles across multiple disciplines

Applications are open across three major categories: technical, technical support, and support service disciplines.

For technical roles, eligible candidates must possess either a first degree or a Higher National Diploma (HND) in chemical engineering, production engineering, mining engineering, geological sciences, laboratory sciences, or biochemistry.

Candidates applying for technical support roles are expected to have qualifications in mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, instrumentation engineering, or power engineering.

Meanwhile, the support services category is open to graduates with degrees or diplomas in accounting and finance, social sciences, humanities, business administration, law, and information technology.

This broad eligibility range makes the programme accessible to graduates from both science-based and non-technical backgrounds.

Eligibility requirements for applicants

Dangote Refinery stated that applicants must have a minimum qualification of Second-Class Lower for university graduates or Upper Credit for HND holders.

In addition, interested candidates must not be older than 28 years as of May 31, 2026.

The age and academic requirements reflect the company’s focus on attracting young talent with strong academic foundations and the potential for long-term career development.

Industry observers say the programme presents a major opportunity for graduates seeking stable and competitive careers in Nigeria’s industrial sector.

How to apply

Interested candidates have been encouraged to submit their applications through the official application portal provided by the company.

Young Nigerians to have hands-on training at Dangote Refinery's trainee scheme. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

With unemployment concerns still affecting many young Nigerians, the Dangote Graduate Trainee Programme is likely to generate significant interest as graduates compete for a chance to begin their professional journey with one of Africa’s most influential industrial giants.

BUA Foods opens 2026 graduate trainee scheme

Legit.ng earlier reported that BUA Foods, through its subsidiary LASUCO Sugar Company Limited, has opened applications for its 2026 Agricultural Graduate Technical Trainee Program (AGTTP).

The announcement was made on the company’s X (formerly Twitter) page, inviting qualified graduates who are eager to build a career in agribusiness to apply, learn, and contribute meaningfully to the sector.

The initiative is structured to develop young graduates into skilled professionals within agriculture and agribusiness, with a strong focus on sugar production and its value chain.

Source: Legit.ng