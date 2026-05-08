England forward Harry Kane remains the Ballon d’Or favourite despite Bayern Munich’s Champions League elimination

Ousmane Dembele and Declan Rice have surged into contention after PSG and Arsenal reached the Champions League final

Michael Olise’s incredible numbers for Bayern Munich have made him one of the fastest-rising candidates in the 2026 Ballon d’Or race

The race for the 2026 Ballon d'Or is beginning to take shape after Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain booked their places in the UEFA Champions League final.

With the final set for later this month and the 2026 FIFA World Cup arriving shortly after, the next few weeks could completely reshape the battle for football’s biggest individual prize.

Harry Kane remains the favourite to win the 2026 Ballon d’Or as he looks to become the first English winner since Michael Owen. Photo by Adam Pretty

Source: Getty Images

Unlike previous eras, the Ballon d’Or is now based on seasonal performance rather than the calendar year, placing massive importance on performances in decisive matches.

Several stars remain firmly in contention, but momentum is already beginning to shift.

Harry Kane still leads Ballon d’Or race

Harry Kane remains the bookmakers’ favourite after another extraordinary season with Bayern Munich, Squawka reports.

The England captain has delivered staggering numbers, scoring 48 goals in 55 matches, including 13 in the Champions League.

Kane has already secured another Bundesliga title and could still add domestic silverware before the season ends.

However, Bayern’s semi-final elimination against PSG may damage his Ballon d’Or momentum, especially with rivals still active in Europe.

Kane’s hopes could now depend heavily on the World Cup, where he is expected to lead England’s charge for international glory.

Dembele and Declan Rice surge in rankings

Few players have seen their Ballon d’Or stock rise faster than Ousmane Dembele and Declan Rice.

Ousmane Dembele is the second-favourite to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or after leading PSG to the Champions League final. Photo by Alexander Hassenstein

Source: Getty Images

The current holder endured an injury-hit start to the season, but his recent Champions League displays have completely transformed the race.

After starring against Liverpool and helping PSG eliminate Bayern with three goals across the semi-final tie, Dembele is suddenly viewed as a serious contender to retain the award, Foot-Africa reports.

Meanwhile, Declan Rice has emerged as one of the biggest surprises in the conversation.

The Arsenal midfielder has become central to Mikel Arteta’s title push and European run, with his influence growing in the biggest matches of the season.

If Arsenal secure both the Premier League and Champions League, Rice’s candidacy could become impossible to ignore.

With England also expected to challenge strongly at the World Cup, both Rice and Kane may end up competing directly for votes later in the year.

Michael Olise emerges as serious new contender

One of the biggest movers in the rankings is Michael Olise.

Since joining Bayern Munich from Crystal Palace, the French winger has exploded into world-class form, producing an astonishing 51 goal involvements in 49 appearances.

His creativity has become one of the major talking points across Europe, with 30 assists already placing him close to historic records.

Even though Bayern missed out on the Champions League final, Olise’s individual brilliance has pushed him firmly into the Ballon d’Or conversation.

Elsewhere, Lamine Yamal continues to impress despite Barcelona’s European disappointment, while Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has become a dark horse after PSG’s run to another final.

Kylian Mbappe, however, faces a more difficult path after Real Madrid’s Champions League exit left him without major club silverware this season.

World Cup could decide final outcome

While club football has shaped the early Ballon d’Or picture, the World Cup could ultimately decide who lifts the prize in September.

France, England, and Spain all possess major contenders, meaning performances on the international stage may prove decisive.

For now, though, the Champions League final between Arsenal and PSG has shifted the momentum dramatically.

And with Dembele, Rice, Kane, and Olise all making strong late-season pushes, the race suddenly feels more open than ever.

Updated 2026 Ballon d’Or rankings

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dembele won the 2025 Ballon d'Or after an impressive treble-winning season for PSG, beating Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal.

The French international continues in his footsteps and could retain his crown if PSG win the French Ligue and retain their Champions League crown, having reached the final. He would also be a key player for France at the 2026 World Cup.

Source: Legit.ng