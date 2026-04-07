A glimpse into Conan O'brien kids and his low-key family life
Who are Conan O’Brien’s kids? The American television host and comedian has two children with his wife, Liza Powel O’Brien: daughter Neve and son Beckett. Although Conan generally keeps his kids out of the public spotlight, he often jokes about them on his shows, podcasts and social media.
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Key takeaways
- Conan O’Brien has two children, Neve and Beckett, with his wife, Liza Powel O'Brien.
- While his career is public, Conan and his wife have largely kept their children out of the public eye.
- Conan’s daughter, Neve, is currently an undergraduate student at Yale University, where she is majoring in History.
Profile summary
Full name
Conan Christopher O’Brien
Gender
Male
Date of birth
18 April 1963
Age
62 years old (as of 2026)
Zodiac sign
Aries
Place of birth
Brookline, Massachusetts, United States
Current residence
Los Angeles area, California, United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
Mixed
Religion
Christianity
Sexuality
Straight
Height in inches
6'4''
Height in centimetres
193
Weight in pounds
178
Weight in kilograms
81
Hair colour
Light brown
Eye colour
Brown
Father
Thomas Francis O’Brien
Mother
Ruth O’Brien
Siblings
5
Marital status
Married
Wife
Liza Powel O’Brien
Children
Neve, Beckett
Education
Harvard University
Profession
Television host, comedian, writer, producer, podcaster
Net worth
$200 million
X (Twitter)
A closer look at Conan O’Brien’s kids
The former late-night host and his wife, Liza Powel O’Brien, share two children, a daughter, Neve and a son, Beckett. He keeps their life mostly private, but he often talks about them in a funny and relatable way on social media and his podcast. In one 2022 post on X, he joked,
My children think of me as their best friend, the one they dropped like a stone in high school.
Recently, Conan O’Brien’s kids made a rare public appearance alongside their parents when Conan was honoured with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humour in March 2025. As reported by Vulture, while accepting the award, the comedian acknowledged them, stating:
To my patient and perpetually unimpressed children, Neve and Beckett. They honestly don’t get it, and they’re not wrong,
Reflecting on leaving late-night television, Conan O'Brien shared how family life changed his priorities. He told Vulture in 2021.
When you get married, and you start having kids and your kids are growing up, and you have a good share of success, that drive [for more success] gets blunted a bit. I am happier now than I was at any other period in my life….I am so happy to spend time now with my kids, who are so hilarious and smart, and my wife, who’s so hilarious and smart.
Explore more details about Conan O’Brien’s children below.
Neve O’Brien
Neve O’Brien, the eldest child of Conan O’Brien, was born on 14 October 2003 in New York City, making her 22 years old as of 2026. She attended Marlborough School, an elite private all-girls school in Los Angeles, graduating in 2022.
According to her LinkedIn profile, Neve is currently an undergraduate student at Yale University, where she is majoring in History. She is an active member of the campus arts community, serving as an illustrator for the Yale Daily News Magazine.
Per Yale Daily News, Conan O’Brien’s daughter is also a member of the folk music group Tangled Up In Blue, where she has served as Music Director and Tour Manager, booking performances and managing live shows. During her teenage years, Neve worked as a summer camp counsellor and Zoom monitor at the Brentwood Art Centre, reflecting an early interest in the arts and community work.
The celebrity daughter is also a vocal advocate for social justice and gun control. She lobbied for stricter legislation in California as a member of the youth-led organisation TeamENOUGH. She has also worked as a research assistant, specifically aiding in academic art history research and museum portfolio development.
In 2020, Conan O'Brien shared a heartfelt post on X about his daughter, Neve, praising her awareness and maturity.
The person who told me Ruth Bader Ginsburg had passed away was my daughter, Neve. I was terribly sad, but also filled with gratitude that my daughter could see firsthand how much intelligent, brave women can change the world.
Beckett O’Brien
Beckett O'Brien is the younger child and only son of comedian Conan O'Brien and playwright Liza Powel O'Brien. He was born on 9 November 2005 in New York City, making him 20 years old as of 2026.
Conan O’Brien’s son graduated from high school in May 2024. He was a member of the class of 2024 and is pursuing higher education, reportedly with a focus on STEM or computer engineering. Since childhood, Beckett has shown a deep interest in technology. During a 2014 interview with Absolute Radio, Conan spoke about Beckett’s love of technology, saying:
My son is like a little Steve Jobs. He’s very good at the computer.
The TV host also shared an insight into Beckett's personality, adding:
He's intense, and he just is constantly arguing with me… He's always scamming the system.
In the same 2014 interview, the popular comedian revealed that he prefers to keep his family life private to keep his children grounded. He explained,
I don’t take my children to premieres. I don’t want my kids living in a zero-gravity environment just because I happened to get lucky…I think I’m a good dad, but I don’t want them around show business.
In 2018, Beckett attended the Bay Area Maker Faire with his father. He has also been spotted with his family at various events, including Los Angeles Clippers basketball games.
FAQs
- Who is Conan O'Brien? Conan O'Brien is a renowned American television host, comedian, writer, and producer, best known for hosting Late Night with Conan O'Brien (1993–2009), The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien (2009–2010), and Conan (2010–2021).
- How old is Conan O'Brien? Conan O'Brien is 62 years old as of 2026. He was born on 18 April 1963 in Brookline, Massachusetts.
- Who is Conan O'Brien’s wife? The popular comedian has been married to Liza Powel O'Brien since 12 January 2002.
- Who are Conan O'Brien’s kids? Conan has two children with his wife, Liza Powel O'Brien: a daughter, Neve, and a son, Beckett.
- When did Conan O'Brien have kids? The American media personality had his two children, Neve and Beckett, in October 2003 and November 2005, respectively.
- What are Conan O’Brien’s kids' ages? As of 2026, Conan O’Brien’s daughter, Neve, is 22 years old, and his son, Beckett, is 20 years old as of April 2026.
- What does Conan O'Brien's son do? Conan O'Brien's son, Beckett O'Brien, is currently a young adult who largely stays out of the public eye.
Despite growing up outside the spotlight, Conan O'Brien’s kids remain central to his life. Their parents' dedication to privacy has allowed them a normal childhood, balancing Conan's fame with a meaningful life off-screen.
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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Night Mongina (Lifestyle writer) Night Mongina is an article writer with an experience of more than three years. She has been working as a writer in Legit.ng since August 2021. She won the Writer of the Year Award on Legit in 2023. Night worked with (KNA) Kenya News Agency as a freelance writer (2016-2017). She graduated with a Diploma in Health Records and Information from Kisii University in 2018. In 2023, Night finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. In March 2024, she completed the Google News Initiative course. Email: nightmongina@gmail.com