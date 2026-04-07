A glimpse into Conan O'brien kids and his low-key family life

Who are Conan O’Brien’s kids? The American television host and comedian has two children with his wife, Liza Powel O’Brien: daughter Neve and son Beckett. Although Conan generally keeps his kids out of the public spotlight, he often jokes about them on his shows, podcasts and social media.

Conan O'Brien at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood (L). Liza Powel, Conan O'Brien and children in Los Angeles, California (R). Photo: Frank Micelotta, Stefanie Keenan (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Conan O’Brien has two children, Neve and Beckett, with his wife, Liza Powel O'Brien .

and with his wife, . While his career is public, Conan and his wife have largely kept their children out of the public eye.

Conan’s daughter, Neve, is currently an undergraduate student at Yale University, where she is majoring in History.

Profile summary

Full name Conan Christopher O’Brien Gender Male Date of birth 18 April 1963 Age 62 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Brookline, Massachusetts, United States Current residence Los Angeles area, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6'4'' Height in centimetres 193 Weight in pounds 178 Weight in kilograms 81 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Brown Father Thomas Francis O’Brien Mother Ruth O’Brien Siblings 5 Marital status Married Wife Liza Powel O’Brien Children Neve, Beckett Education Harvard University Profession Television host, comedian, writer, producer, podcaster Net worth $200 million X (Twitter)

A closer look at Conan O’Brien’s kids

The former late-night host and his wife, Liza Powel O’Brien, share two children, a daughter, Neve and a son, Beckett. He keeps their life mostly private, but he often talks about them in a funny and relatable way on social media and his podcast. In one 2022 post on X, he joked,

My children think of me as their best friend, the one they dropped like a stone in high school.

Recently, Conan O’Brien’s kids made a rare public appearance alongside their parents when Conan was honoured with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humour in March 2025. As reported by Vulture, while accepting the award, the comedian acknowledged them, stating:

To my patient and perpetually unimpressed children, Neve and Beckett. They honestly don’t get it, and they’re not wrong,

Reflecting on leaving late-night television, Conan O'Brien shared how family life changed his priorities. He told Vulture in 2021.

When you get married, and you start having kids and your kids are growing up, and you have a good share of success, that drive [for more success] gets blunted a bit. I am happier now than I was at any other period in my life….I am so happy to spend time now with my kids, who are so hilarious and smart, and my wife, who’s so hilarious and smart.

Explore more details about Conan O’Brien’s children below.

Neve O’Brien

Neve O’Brien, the eldest child of Conan O’Brien, was born on 14 October 2003 in New York City, making her 22 years old as of 2026. She attended Marlborough School, an elite private all-girls school in Los Angeles, graduating in 2022.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Neve is currently an undergraduate student at Yale University, where she is majoring in History. She is an active member of the campus arts community, serving as an illustrator for the Yale Daily News Magazine.

Conan O'Brien (L) and his daughter Neve O'Brien (R) attend a game between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center on January 18, 2016. Photo: Noel Vasquez

Source: Getty Images

Per Yale Daily News, Conan O’Brien’s daughter is also a member of the folk music group Tangled Up In Blue, where she has served as Music Director and Tour Manager, booking performances and managing live shows. During her teenage years, Neve worked as a summer camp counsellor and Zoom monitor at the Brentwood Art Centre, reflecting an early interest in the arts and community work.

The celebrity daughter is also a vocal advocate for social justice and gun control. She lobbied for stricter legislation in California as a member of the youth-led organisation TeamENOUGH. She has also worked as a research assistant, specifically aiding in academic art history research and museum portfolio development.

In 2020, Conan O'Brien shared a heartfelt post on X about his daughter, Neve, praising her awareness and maturity.

The person who told me Ruth Bader Ginsburg had passed away was my daughter, Neve. I was terribly sad, but also filled with gratitude that my daughter could see firsthand how much intelligent, brave women can change the world.

Beckett O’Brien

Conan O'Brien, Neve, Beckett and Liza Powel at a basketball game between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Clippers on 18 January 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Noel Vasquez

Source: Getty Images

Beckett O'Brien is the younger child and only son of comedian Conan O'Brien and playwright Liza Powel O'Brien. He was born on 9 November 2005 in New York City, making him 20 years old as of 2026.

Conan O’Brien’s son graduated from high school in May 2024. He was a member of the class of 2024 and is pursuing higher education, reportedly with a focus on STEM or computer engineering. Since childhood, Beckett has shown a deep interest in technology. During a 2014 interview with Absolute Radio, Conan spoke about Beckett’s love of technology, saying:

My son is like a little Steve Jobs. He’s very good at the computer.

The TV host also shared an insight into Beckett's personality, adding:

He's intense, and he just is constantly arguing with me… He's always scamming the system.

In the same 2014 interview, the popular comedian revealed that he prefers to keep his family life private to keep his children grounded. He explained,

I don’t take my children to premieres. I don’t want my kids living in a zero-gravity environment just because I happened to get lucky…I think I’m a good dad, but I don’t want them around show business.

Liza Powel O’Brien and Conan O'Brien at JW Marriott LA Live on 16 August 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

In 2018, Beckett attended the Bay Area Maker Faire with his father. He has also been spotted with his family at various events, including Los Angeles Clippers basketball games.

FAQs

Who is Conan O'Brien? Conan O'Brien is a renowned American television host, comedian, writer, and producer, best known for hosting Late Night with Conan O'Brien (1993–2009), The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien (2009–2010), and Conan (2010–2021). How old is Conan O'Brien? Conan O'Brien is 62 years old as of 2026. He was born on 18 April 1963 in Brookline, Massachusetts. Who is Conan O'Brien’s wife? The popular comedian has been married to Liza Powel O'Brien since 12 January 2002. Who are Conan O'Brien’s kids? Conan has two children with his wife, Liza Powel O'Brien: a daughter, Neve, and a son, Beckett. When did Conan O'Brien have kids? The American media personality had his two children, Neve and Beckett, in October 2003 and November 2005, respectively. What are Conan O’Brien’s kids' ages? As of 2026, Conan O’Brien’s daughter, Neve, is 22 years old, and his son, Beckett, is 20 years old as of April 2026. What does Conan O'Brien's son do? Conan O'Brien's son, Beckett O'Brien, is currently a young adult who largely stays out of the public eye.

Despite growing up outside the spotlight, Conan O'Brien’s kids remain central to his life. Their parents' dedication to privacy has allowed them a normal childhood, balancing Conan's fame with a meaningful life off-screen.

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