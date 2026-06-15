A University of Ibadan alumna reflected on how her academic and professional journey turned out after pursuing her dream course

She also shared her university classmates' responses to the reason they were students of the course, which was different from hers

The graduate recently joined the Counselling Association of Nigeria and noted that her certificate was presented by a former classmate who is now a lecturer

A University of Ibadan alumna, Funmi Omisope, has received praise on social media after sharing her journey of pursuing her passion for counseling psychology despite her peers having different expectations.

Funmi Omisope took to her LinkedIn page to narrate how she discovered her career path early in life and stayed committed to it.

A UI alimna who gained admission to her choice of programme has shared a recent milestone after graduation. Photo credit: Funmi Omisope/Linkedin

Source: UGC

UI graduate shares how course opened doors

The graduate explained that her passion for guiding people started during her secondary school days, before she discovered it was a professional career path.

She stated that when she gained admission to the University of Ibadan, she discovered that many of her classmates had not initially chosen the discipline.

Funmi Omisope wrote in the LinkedIn post:

My journey into counseling started long before I knew it was a profession. Back in secondary school, I found myself drawn to listening, guiding, and understanding people, even without knowing there was a career path called Counseling Psychology.

Years later, I gained admission into the Department of Guidance and Counseling at the University of Ibadan. I remember walking up to many of my classmates during our early days, asking:

“Why counseling?”

“What do you hope to do with this course?”

Deep down, I was searching for people who carried the same sense of purpose I felt within me. But for many, the course was not their first choice, it was simply what the university offered them."

UI alumna received certificate from classmate

The alumna explained that she later returned to the classroom for her master's degree in Counseling and Human Development Studies after recognising gaps while working with vulnerable children.

She shared a photo of her induction into the Counselling Association of Nigeria, noting that her certificate was presented by an old classmate.

Funmi Omisope added:

"The person presenting my membership certificate in this picture is one of my former classmates, now a PhD holder, lecturer in the department, and the Oyo state secretary of the Counseling Association of Nigeria (CASSON)."

UI law studen wows many with age

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young girl who is studying law at the University of Ibadan (UI) and is in her third year has gone viral on X after revealing her age.

Source: Legit.ng