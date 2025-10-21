Nikki Guidish is a professional pharmacist and a former fitness model. She is best known as Patrick Cantlay's wife. Her husband is a professional golfer who is celebrated for his skill and achievements on both the PGA and European Tours.

Patrick Cantlay and Nikki pose with the BMW Trophy during the final round of the BMW Championship. Photo: Andy Lyons (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Nikki Guidish currently works as the pharmacist in charge at Palm Beach Pharmaceuticals .

. She graduated from the University of South Florida in 2018.

Nikki Guidish and Patrick Cantlay tied the knot on 2 October 2023, in Rome, Italy, a day after the 2023 Ryder Cup ended.

Profile summary

Full name Nikki Julianne Guidish Gender Female Date of birth 12 November 1991 Age 33 years old (as of October 2025) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Florida, United States Current residence Jupiter, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 115 Weight in kilograms 52 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Hazel Father Jerry Guidish Mother Ann Pamela Cantley Siblings 2 Marital status Married Husband Patrick Cantlay University University of South Florida Profession Pharmacist, former fitness model

Nikki Guidish's biography

The American pharmacist was born on 12 November 1991 in Florida, United States. She is an American citizen of white ethnicity. Nikki's dad is Jerry Guidish, a retired golfer.

Nikki's impressive educational journey

Patrick's wife attended Gulf Coast High School in Naples, Florida, United States. After high school, she studied at the University of Central Florida and the University of South Florida, where she graduated in 2014 with a degree in Pre-Clinical Health Sciences and Pharmacology.

The former fitness model acquired her Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) degree in pharmacology in 2018 from the USF College of Pharmacy.

Top 5 facts about Nikki Guidish. Photo: @nikki.cantlay/Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

What does Nikki Guidish do for a living?

Patrick Cantlay's wife is a former fitness model and pharmacist. According to her LinkedIn profile, she has interned at several pharmacies, including Sunshine Pharmacy, CVS/Pharmacy, Clinical Pharmacology Services, Morsani Family Medicine, St. Mary's Medical Centre, and Publix Super Markets.

Nikki Cantlay worked as a pharmacist at Publix Pharmacy. She has been a pharmacist in charge at Palm Beach Pharmaceuticals since July 2020.

Before venturing into medicine, Nikki was a fitness model. She collaborated with Tony Little, whose products were featured on the Home Shopping Network (HSN), and also participated in several bodybuilding competitions from 2014 to 2016. Nikki was on the cover of South Tampa Magazine.

Nikki Guidish and Patrick Cantlay's love story

Patrick Cantlay and Nikki Guidish during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Photo: Chris Graythen (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

While it's unknown exactly how the couple first met, Patrick and Nikki officially confirmed their relationship in June 2021 through social media. She posted a series of photos from the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio, with a caption:

Nothing short of a memorable weekend.

The professional golf player, Patrick, proposed on 3 September 2022 during a wine tasting outing in Napa, California. Nikki announced the engagement two days later, sharing photos on her Instagram page. Patrick later confirmed the news, posting a carousel of photos on Instagram with a date caption.

9.3.22

The two tied the knot on 2 October 2023 at the St. Regis in Rome. The wedding was one day after the Ryder Cup, where Team Europe defeated Team USA.

Patrick Cantlay and his wife, Nikki Guidish, during the final round of the TOUR Championship. Photo: Kevin C. Cox (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Nikki has consistently stood by her husband, Patrick Cantlay, offering heartfelt support and active engagement in his career. She joined Patrick during the FedEx Cup and Tour Championship in September 2021, where Patrick won. Nikki shared a series of photos on Instagram, with a caption:

What a season.

The pharmacist was also spotted at the 2022 Presidents Cup, where she posed alongside former presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush as Cantlay helped lead Team USA to victory.

FAQs

Who is Nikki Guidish? She is a pharmacist and a former fitness model. What is Nikki Guidish's age? Nikki is 33 years old as of October 2025. Where is Nikki Guidish from? She hails from Florida, United States. What is Patrick Cantlay's wife's name? The American golfer's wife is Nikki Guidish. Is Patrick Cantlay still married? As of October 2025, Patrick is still married to Nikki Guidish. Who is Nikki Guidish's father? Her father is Jerry Guidish. What is Nikki Guidish's Instagram handle? The pharmacist is on Instagram under @nikki.cantlay with over 22 thousand followers as of this writing. Does Nikki Guidish have children? As of now, Nikki does not have children.

Nikki Guidish, a pharmacist and former fitness model, is best known as Patrick Cantlay's wife. The couple tied the knot in Rome, Italy, in October 2023, following their engagement in 2022. Since then, she has been a constant presence at his tournaments, cheering him on and supporting his career on and off the course.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Fred Warner's wife, Sydney. Sydney is an American reality TV star and social media personality who rose to fame in 2020 as a contestant on Season 24 of ABC's The Bachelor.

Sydney Hightower was born in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, United States. Fred Warner and Sydney tied the knot on 25 June 2022, in a ceremony held in Vista, California. Discover everything about Sydney in the post.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng