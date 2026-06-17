Natasha Osawaru, wife of music icon 2Baba Idibia, has stirred online buzz after her latest public appearance

The politician was seen in a relaxed setting, sharing cheerful photo moments with a male friend

Many who came across the pictures shared what they noticed about Natasha’s bare fingers

Natasha Osawaru, the new wife of music legend 2Baba Idibia, made the frontlines of blogs following her recent outing.

The politician was spotted in a casual setting as she shared fun picture moments with a male friend.

2Baba’s wife Natasha Osawaru seen without wedding ring, triggering online debate. Credit: @natasahosawaru

Source: Instagram

However, fans and netizens quickly noticed that the mother of two was without her massive diamond‑studded wedding bands, leaving many to raise questions online.

See the post below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Legendary Nigerian singer 2Baba has become a major talking point online after accompanying his wife, Natasha Osawaru, to her defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the National Democratic Coalition (NDC).

The event, which took place in Abuja, attracted several political figures and party supporters, but it was 2Baba’s unexpected appearance that caught the attention of many Nigerians.

In videos circulating online, the music icon was seen dressed casually in blue jeans paired with an NDC-branded vest.

At some point during the gathering, 2Baba, who welcomed his first child with Natasha, entertained attendees by performing his popular hit song, “One Love,” while guests cheered him on.

The singer appeared relaxed and fully involved in the atmosphere of the event, standing beside his wife as she was formally received into the party alongside other defectors.

Natasha Osawaru, who serves as a member of the Edo State House of Assembly, was reportedly welcomed into the NDC by the party’s national leader, Seriake Dickson.

2baba and Natasha welcomed their first child together in 2025. Photo: Natasha.

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Natasha Osawaru's new pictures

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

tiffanydamilola12 said:

"For 2Baba mental health and stability make he just leave dia girl cos she will ruin him💯."

official_vivianlove said:

"Naw she need the treatment pass the 2baba self."

abba__bride said:

"Cutie Abeg help us find this woman and give us her real face Abeg . Every time see is on a blog I get confused."

zaeynah__

"I no even know say na 2 mama dey on screen😂😂this is her 188th face😂."

callme_mimyy said:

"Person sey na different face for different occasions 2mama get 😂😂😂😂😂😂 nawaooo."

funky_blakes said:

"The woman with many faces😂😂."

maglynokon said:

"Even if I see 2mama for road I won’t recognise 😂😂😂😂😂."

the.bossclown said:

"Make una no allow una wife near this man oh he go use fine face collect una wife oh 😂😂😂😂."

Teebillz shares what 2Baba told him

Legit.ng had reported that music executive Teebillz reacted to the viral video of 2Baba and his new wife Natasha having altercations in Nigeria and London.

The singer had allegedly been attacked twice in the clips that were circulating widely online, causing concern among his fans.

The talent manager recalled the emotional moments he and 2Baba have shared and what the musician told him in confidence.

Source: Legit.ng