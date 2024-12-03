DeeBaby’s biography: Who is the new Houston sensation?

DeeBaby is a rising star in Houston’s rap scene. The American rapper has captured audiences with his raw, heartfelt lyrics and captivating storytelling. His albums The Black Sheep and Junkie Mode have made a significant mark in the music scene, earning him recognition on Billboard’s Heatseekers chart.

DeeBaby was inspired by hip-hop legends such as Tupac, Biggie, and Eminem. His passion for music began at a tender age, and he revealed that his uncle had significantly influenced his entry into the rap industry.

DeeBaby’s biography

DeeBaby is an American rapper born Jesus Martinez in Houston, Texas, United States. He attended Lamar High School, where he played football and basketball. He is a Mexican-American national of Latino ethnicity.

DeeBaby grew up in a tough neighbourhood where he was exposed to violence and crime. These experiences profoundly influenced his life and his music. His rise to fame created tension in his family relationships.

In a 2023 interview with Our Generation Music on YouTube, he shared his feelings:

I don’t like how my family treats me like I’m not the same person I grew up with. When I was a child, for instance, my mom’s mom straight up told me, ‘I love you, I just don’t like you.’ Her reasoning was that I already had a dad and a grandma.

DeeBaby described his journey as a “Black Sheep story.” Reflecting on his father’s absence and the unique family dynamics he experienced, the rapper shared how he has chosen understanding over resentment.

I don’t judge him (his father) or blame him for not being there for me because I understand. But if you listen to the song Let It D on my Black Sheep project, I say, ‘Ask yourself why I’m still here when you left me.’ ...My grandma and my dad aren’t related to me by blood. And honestly, I don’t really know the whole story.

What is DeeBaby’s age?

DeeBaby is 28 years old as of November 2024. He was born on 22 July 1996, making his zodiac sign Cancer.

Career

DeeBaby began rapping at a young age. The prominent rapper credits his grandmother with saving his life and inspiring his music career. In the Our Generation Music interview, he shared how her unwavering support and guidance pulled him from a dark place and allowed him to discover his passion for music.

If my grandma would have never come and got me, I wouldn’t make music. I don’t know what I would have been—probably even dead, to be honest with you. If my grandma never found me and I never got to check with my uncle, I wouldn’t make music… So, I realised that my grandma is really my god.

DeeBaby also credits his uncle for introducing him to music during his childhood. Reflecting on those early memories, he said:

When he (uncle) used to be in the garage at my grandma's house rapping with all his friends... I’d go in with my grandma and just chill.

This exposure sparked his interest in music, and by the age of eight, his uncle took him to Lakewood Studio in Houston, where they recorded three songs. At 16, he collaborated with a friend before deciding to go solo, taking time to stabilise his life before fully committing to his career.

The rapper’s music conveys the struggles and victories of his life in Houston, blending plain-spoken verses with emotive hooks. He gained wider recognition in 2021 with Marz, followed by his debut album, The Black Sheep.

He built on this success with his second album, Junkie Mode, which he described as reflecting his constant need to create. The album debuted on Billboard’s Heatseekers chart in April 2023. Below is a list of DeeBaby’s notable songs:

American rapper DeeBaby is a Houston-born artist known for his powerful storytelling. His music reflects his experiences growing up in a challenging environment, and he has built a reputation with tracks like Marz and albums such as The Black Sheep and Junkie Mode.

