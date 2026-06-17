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Reactions as Makinde Vows to Make Supreme Sacrifice
Nigeria

Reactions as Makinde Vows to Make Supreme Sacrifice

by  Bada Yusuf
3 min read
  • Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo has vowed to secure the release of 46 abducted schoolchildren and teachers in Oyo State
  • In an emotional appeal, the governor expressed his willingness to sacrifice himself for the children's safe return
  • Public reactions had prompted mixed responses regarding the governor's commitment to tackling insecurity and abduction

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Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo, has vowed to make a supreme sacrifice in ensuring the release of the 46 schoolchildren and teachers who were abducted in the Oriire Local Government Area of the state on May 15.

The governor also vowed that Oyo State would never experience such a tragedy as the abduction of schoolchildren in Chibok.

Governor Seyi Makinde has expressed his readiness to sacrifice himself for the safe return of the abducted schoolchildren and teachers in Oyo.
Seyi Makinde vows to sacrifice himself for the safe return of the abducted schoolchildren in Oyo Photo Credit: @seyimakinde
Source: Twitter

According to Daily Trust, the governor gave the assurance while addressing protesters led by Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), a social media activist, at his private residence in Ikolaba, Ibadan, the state capital, on Tuesday, June 16.

Read also

Oyo governor Makinde announces major security loss amid Oriire children abduction, video trends

VDM takes protest to Makinde's private residence

VDM had organised the protest in response to the growing challenges of insecurity and recent kidnappings in some parts of the state, particularly the abduction of the pupils and their teachers one month ago.

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In his address to the protesters, Governor Makinde expressed the full commitment of his administration to secure the release of the children, adding that no effort will be spared to achieve the goal.

He stressed that sacrifices had been made by security operatives in the ongoing rescue mission, including the death of a military personnel.

While making an emotional appeal, the governor said he was ready to make personal sacrifices if it would guarantee the safe rescue of the children.

His statement reads in part:

“If you ask me, can I sacrifice myself for those children to come out? I will do it. I have lived a good life; I’m almost 60, and it doesn’t matter. Our children will never be in the same situation as the Chibok children.”

Read also

Oyo: VeryDarkMan opens up on why he wants to storm forest to fight Oriire students abductors, video trends

Nigerians react as Makinde promises to sacrifice himself

However, his statement has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Tijjani Abdullahi Maikano wrote:

"Oya, if the Governor is sincere, let him offer himself immediately, please, because those children and teachers don't deserve to be in captivity. May God help us all."
Nigerians have started reacting to the promise by Governor Seyi Makinde to sacrifice himself for the return of the kidnapped children in Oyo.
Nigerians react as Seyi Makinde promises to sacrifice himself for Oyo kidnapped pupils Photo Credit: @seyimakinde
Source: Twitter

Bunu Bashir Muizzu urged the governor to engage the bandits directly and reduce his talks:

"Then call the kidnappers and do the exchange with them. No, make plenty of noise here."

Haruna Salisu Sheme prayed for the release of the victims:

"No need to ask you, Your Excellency, let us keep praying. If you can sacrifice your life from day one, these abducted children will be released. My prayers for you and anybody holding an activity in our great country, Nigeria, shall be free insha Allah, it's not easy."

Mohammed Isyaku asked the governor to join the army, then:

Read also

Breaking: Tinubu reacts as bandits killed army General

"Oya nau, we dey wait carry armour tanker enter bush go rescue the children. Just walk the talk, Mr Governor."

You can read more comments on the report on Facebook here:

Peter Obi speaks on Oyo kidnapping

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peter Obi, the NDC presidential candidate in the 2027 general election, has condemned the abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in Oyo State.

Obi, who was the former governor of Anambra State, begged for the release of the children from captivity in the name of humanity.

The 2027 presidential hopeful decried the state of insecurity in the country, and his statement has started generating reactions from Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Bada Yusuf avatar

Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
IbadanOyo StateNigerian Defence HeadquartersNigeria PoliceSeyi Makinde
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