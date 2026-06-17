Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo has vowed to secure the release of 46 abducted schoolchildren and teachers in Oyo State

In an emotional appeal, the governor expressed his willingness to sacrifice himself for the children's safe return

Public reactions had prompted mixed responses regarding the governor's commitment to tackling insecurity and abduction

Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo, has vowed to make a supreme sacrifice in ensuring the release of the 46 schoolchildren and teachers who were abducted in the Oriire Local Government Area of the state on May 15.

The governor also vowed that Oyo State would never experience such a tragedy as the abduction of schoolchildren in Chibok.

Seyi Makinde vows to sacrifice himself for the safe return of the abducted schoolchildren in Oyo Photo Credit: @seyimakinde

Source: Twitter

According to Daily Trust, the governor gave the assurance while addressing protesters led by Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), a social media activist, at his private residence in Ikolaba, Ibadan, the state capital, on Tuesday, June 16.

VDM takes protest to Makinde's private residence

VDM had organised the protest in response to the growing challenges of insecurity and recent kidnappings in some parts of the state, particularly the abduction of the pupils and their teachers one month ago.

In his address to the protesters, Governor Makinde expressed the full commitment of his administration to secure the release of the children, adding that no effort will be spared to achieve the goal.

He stressed that sacrifices had been made by security operatives in the ongoing rescue mission, including the death of a military personnel.

While making an emotional appeal, the governor said he was ready to make personal sacrifices if it would guarantee the safe rescue of the children.

His statement reads in part:

“If you ask me, can I sacrifice myself for those children to come out? I will do it. I have lived a good life; I’m almost 60, and it doesn’t matter. Our children will never be in the same situation as the Chibok children.”

Nigerians react as Makinde promises to sacrifice himself

However, his statement has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Tijjani Abdullahi Maikano wrote:

"Oya, if the Governor is sincere, let him offer himself immediately, please, because those children and teachers don't deserve to be in captivity. May God help us all."

Nigerians react as Seyi Makinde promises to sacrifice himself for Oyo kidnapped pupils Photo Credit: @seyimakinde

Source: Twitter

Bunu Bashir Muizzu urged the governor to engage the bandits directly and reduce his talks:

"Then call the kidnappers and do the exchange with them. No, make plenty of noise here."

Haruna Salisu Sheme prayed for the release of the victims:

"No need to ask you, Your Excellency, let us keep praying. If you can sacrifice your life from day one, these abducted children will be released. My prayers for you and anybody holding an activity in our great country, Nigeria, shall be free insha Allah, it's not easy."

Mohammed Isyaku asked the governor to join the army, then:

"Oya nau, we dey wait carry armour tanker enter bush go rescue the children. Just walk the talk, Mr Governor."

You can read more comments on the report on Facebook here:

Peter Obi speaks on Oyo kidnapping

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peter Obi, the NDC presidential candidate in the 2027 general election, has condemned the abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in Oyo State.

Obi, who was the former governor of Anambra State, begged for the release of the children from captivity in the name of humanity.

The 2027 presidential hopeful decried the state of insecurity in the country, and his statement has started generating reactions from Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng