Denrele has marked his 45th birthday in grand style and shared a captivating video from the celebration

As part of the occasion, he symbolically married himself and posted footage from the ceremony, while also expressing how he felt about the milestone

His action sparked mixed reactions online, many congratulated him and praised his confidence, while others criticised his decision

Controversial media personality Denrele Edun has shared a video from his symbolic wedding ceremony as he celebrated his 45th birthday.

In the recording, he married himself, wearing both a suit and a wedding dress, complete with a veil. He also penned a heartfelt note to himself to mark the occasion.

Reactions as Denrele marries self on 45th birthday, shares Video. Photo credit@denreleedun

Source: Instagram

As he walked into the garden where the ceremony took place, a violinist played in the background while he made his way down the aisle with his face covered by the veil.

He later lifted the veil and posed for the camera while taking photographs.

Denrele Edun writes a note to himself

In the caption of his post,, that after 45 years of chaos, controversy, reinvention, and heartbreak, he remains the greatest love story he has ever known.

He also wished himself a happy-ever-after and shared additional photos from the celebration in another post.

Denrele marries self on 45th birthday, fans react. Photo credit@denreleedun

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Denrele Edun's wedding post

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the post. Some suggested that Denrele Edun may have chosen to marry himself because he had not found a suitable partner.

Others criticised the gesture, with some claiming that such a display would not be tolerated in certain countries. Some commenters also speculated about his personal life and sexuality.

However, many fans congratulated him and praised his confidence, individuality, and youthful appearance. Some described him as a legend and encouraged him to grow and drop his later ego, as he can be an inspiring young person through his real personality and career.

Several commenters also joked about his youthful looks, saying that he and Charly Boy seemed to have discovered the secret to staying young.

Here is the post below:

Fans react to Denrele Edun's post

Here are comments below:

@Alex Lexyjo Joshua reacted:

"You and charlyboyareafada go one day tell us the susu wey Una dey.. Happiest glamorous birthday to you.Aging like fine wine"

@Taiwowizzymaye reacted:

"One thing I appreciate Islamic countries for is their discipline. This one now for no reach here if he was born in Iran."

@Oludare 2000 said:

"He is not ready to tell us the truth yet. And when he finally does, no one cares about his deception."

@sallygalley reacted:

"This caption is so powerful. Happy birthday Dee, indeed you’re a true legend! One of one."

@Drezzii commented:

"No body in their right mind would want to marry this weirdo guy.. he did the best thing."

Denrele Edun on his family’s fall from wealth

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Denrele Edun recounted his family’s journey from wealth to financial struggle while speaking about his family in 2023. He shared how they once lived in a duplex but later faced hardship, moving to an unfinished building.

The story highlighted his resilience and gratitude despite the challenges.

Source: Legit.ng