Adams Oshiomhole, the senator representing Edo North Senatorial District, has raised a suspicious forgery allegation against Godswill Akpabio, the president of the Senate.

Oshiomhole, in an interview on AIT, claimed that some senators have alleged that their signatures were forged on the document that substantiates the suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the senator of the Kogi Central senatorial district.

Adams Oshiomhole speaks on suspected forgery allegation against Godswill Akpabio over Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan's suspension Photo Credit: @SPNigeria

Source: Twitter

The former governor made the remark while reacting to the statement made by the Senate leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, who admitted that the suspension of Natasha was the lowest point of the Senate under the leadership of Akpabio.

Natasha and Akpabio had been at loggerheads before the former was later accused of violating the Senate standing order, and she was subsequently suspended from the Senate for six months, a development that generated outrage from many Nigerians, particularly from the opposition.

However, as the tenth Senate is rounding up its tenure ahead of the 2027 general elections, Akpabio appeared to have fallen out with many of the senators, including Oshiomhole, who was a former national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In the latest interview, Oshiomhole said:

“The suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti from the Senate was the Senate's lowest point in the last three legislative years. There are some Senators who claimed their signatures were forged on that document”

Reaction as Oshiomhole speaks against Akpabio

However, the revelation has started generating mixed reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Kenneth called for discipline in the Senate:

"Oshiomhole should shut the hell up. What's all this grandstanding about these days? Was he not in the Senate when all these atrocious acts were perpetrated? What did he do? These senators should be ashamed of themselves, and whoever forged those signatures should be fished out and prosecuted."

Adakole criticised the politician:

"Nigerian politicians are very funny yet over-wicked. They will shut their mouths when someone is persecuted, only to find their voices later when the going is no longer favourable to them again. Tueh!"

Ijeoma Okereke criticised Oshiomhole for not speaking during the prosecution:

"You're speaking up now because your alliance with Akpabio is at the brink of collapse. This is the norm with Nigerian politicians. Once the part is no longer favourable, they forget they were once partners in crime."

Tosin questioned why Oshionhole opened up late:

"Mr Adam Oshiomhole, you had all this information, and you waited till this time? You all should not worry, a day will come when the citizens will say enough is enough, and you all will have nowhere to hide."

See the video of the interview on X here:

Source: Legit.ng