Breaking: Court Orders Immediate Arrest of Sowore as Details Emerge
The Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday revoked the bail it granted Omoyele Sowore, the publisher of Sahara Reporters, over his absence from cyberbullying trial.
Trial judge, Mohammed Umar, in a ruling on an oral application made by the prosecutor, Akinkolu Kehinde, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), also issued a bench warrant for his arrest.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944