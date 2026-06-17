Nigeria's National Digital Alphanumeric Postcode System will launch in October 2026, enhancing addressing nationwide

Every building in Nigeria will receive a unique digital postcode, boosting efficiency for deliveries and emergency services

Data security measures assure citizens, as Nigeria aims to reduce losses in logistics by N50 billion annually

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Federal Government has announced plans to commence the first phase of Nigeria's National Digital Alphanumeric Postcode System in October 2026, marking a major step toward transforming the country's addressing system and boosting economic and security operations.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, will assign a unique digital postcode to every building in Nigeria, including homes and businesses located in remote villages and rural communities.

Bosun Tijani-led Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy set to launch new postcodes in October. Credit: Bosun TijanI/LinkedIn

Source: Twitter

Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, disclosed the development in Abuja during the National Digital Alphanumeric Postcode System Workshop, describing the project as a landmark infrastructure that will revolutionise commerce, emergency services and public administration.

Every building is to receive a unique digital identity

According to Tijani, the current practice of describing locations with landmarks and verbal directions has become costly and inefficient, often delaying emergency services, deliveries and business activities.

"The first set of locations and states will be released in October, and we are working hard to ensure many states are covered before the end of the year," he said.

He stressed that the project enjoys the full support of President Bola Tinubu's administration and has received the necessary funding to ensure successful implementation.

The minister explained that with the new system, ambulances, security agencies and delivery companies would be able to identify locations accurately, saving lives, reducing delays and improving overall efficiency.

Boost for e-Commerce, Logistics and Small Businesses

Tijani noted that the digital postcode system would significantly enhance Nigeria's digital economy by supporting e-commerce, logistics, digital payments and online business operations.

He added that even small businesses in remote communities would benefit, as they would be able to sell products online and deliver them seamlessly to customers nationwide.

Importantly, the minister said the system would function even without internet connectivity because every building would be assigned a physical code, according to a report by The Guardian.

NIPOST promises data security

The Postmaster General and Chief Executive Officer of NIPOST, Tola Odeyemi, assured Nigerians that data generated through the system would remain secure.

She revealed that NIPOST is collaborating with the Nigeria Data Protection Commission to protect citizens' information, while access to location data will be strictly limited to authorised institutions.

NIPOST assures data safety as Nigeria moves to launch a digital alphanumeric postcode. Credit: NIPOST.

Source: UGC

According to Odeyemi, the country currently loses between N50 billion and N80 billion annually due to failed deliveries and inefficient logistics, losses that the new digital postcode system is expected to drastically reduce.

Security agencies have also endorsed the initiative, describing it as a game-changer for policing, intelligence gathering, emergency response and national security.

FG unveils Rev360 to track tax clearance

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government has unveiled Rev360, a new digital tax administration platform designed to improve tax compliance, simplify payments, and identify tax defaulters across Nigeria.

The platform, launched by the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) in Abuja, is expected to strengthen revenue collection, enhance transparency, and make tax processes easier for individuals and businesses.

Speaking during the unveiling, the Executive Chairman of the Nigeria Revenue Service, Zacch Adedeji, described Rev360 as a major step toward modernising Nigeria’s tax administration system.

Source: Legit.ng