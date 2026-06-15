Several undergraduate students of a private university in Lagos, Nigeria have shared their expected starting salaries in a viral video

The monetary figures cited by the various students ranged from hundreds of thousands in both naira and dollars

A major debate erupted across Nigerian social media platforms following the publication of the video footage

A viral video of undergraduate students from a private school, Pan-Atlantic University (PAU) in Lagos sharing their expected monthly starting salaries has triggered a widespread conversation online.

The clip, which was originally posted on TikTok by @psych_opeace, showed the interviewer asking different students on campus how much they plan to earn immediately after their graduation.

A private university students talk about their expected salary after graduation. Photo credit: @psych_opeace/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The reactions from the undergraduates ranged from standard entry-level expectations to highly ambitious millions.

Private university student list salary expectations

During the interview sessions, a male Computer Science student stated that he expects to earn N3 million monthly. Shortly after, a female student from the same department echoed his statement, placing her post-graduation salary target between N2 million and N3 million per month.

The peak of the conversation came from an undergraduate who completely rejected the idea of receiving local currency as compensation for her skills.

The female student said:

"I don't expect to deal in Naira, sha."

When pressed further by the interviewer on her exact target in foreign currency, she responded: "$100,000."

Others in various departments were also interviewed in the viral TikTok video.

Reactions as university students shares salary expectations

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the students' post below:

lol said:

"Computer science salary is way more then 3m what are y'all saying."

Ranzo said:

"3m a month. God have mercy."

Zakygadget|gadgetvendor in lag said:

"Some of this guys already have jobs waiting so I can imagine."

Dj Lucianovibe said:

"I can’t wait for yall to graduate come find this 3m work for this Lagos."

Watch the full video below:

Pan-Atlantic University graduate bags top degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a graduate from Pan-Atlantic University, Izevbizua Stephanie, bagged a first class in Economics.

Source: Legit.ng