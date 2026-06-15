A young lady who attended Bayero University, Kano, for her undergraduate studies celebrated as she finally graduated

The fresh graduate mentioned her achievements and CGPA, as she graduated as the best student in her class and faculty

Her post triggered reactions, and many took to the comments section to celebrate the lady for her achievements

A Nigerian lady, Zainab Hammed, has narrated her academic journey as she bagged a degree from Bayero University, Kano.

She graduated with a second-class upper degree in law and emerged as the best in her faculty.

A law student who almost bagged a first-class emerges as the best in the faculty and shares CGPA. Photo: Zainab Hammed

Source: UGC

BUK graduate shares CGPA, experience

On her LinkedIn page, Zainab Hammed shared that she graduated with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.47/5.0.

Her LinkedIn post read:

"Back In 2018, I wrote my first UTME as a 15-year-old girl with dreams she could not yet fully explain, but deeply believed in. ‎‎I applied to a university closer to home to study my favourite course. I remember getting a very good UTME result, one that made both myself and my parents very confident that admission would not be an issue.

"But life had a different plan. I did not get admission into that university. I did get offers into other courses elsewhere, but because of my deep passion for my chosen field, I made a decision that was not easy at that age ,I stayed back at home and waited for another chance. A whole year passed. ‎ ‎

"Then came 2019… ‎I wrote UTME again, and this time I chose the prestigious Bayero University Kano, to study Law (Common and Islamic Law). Part of this decision came from everything I heard about the beauty and depth of studying Law in BUK. ‎ ‎And honestly… imagine a young girl from Lagos choosing Kano to study Law. It was not a small decision at all. ‎ My parents were worried. Letting their young daughter travel so far away for something as demanding as Law was not easy for them. But I was determined. ‎ ‎

"I came to Kano, sat for post-UTME, and by God’s grace, I got admitted. My name came out in the first batch, right at the top of the list. ‎ ‎And just like that… my beautiful journey began. ‎ ‎My first year started on a very strong note. I had a perfect 5.00 GPA in my first semester. I was happy. My parents were happy.

"Everyone was relieved that the journey had truly been worth it. Sometimes I even joke that the journey from Lagos to Kano did not go in vain. ‎ ‎With such a strong start, the natural goal was to aim for a first class… I made an effort towards that goal. ‎ But fate, once again, had its own design.

"Today, after 10 rigorous semesters at Bayero University Kano, with strikes and delays along the way, I am grateful to share that I have graduated with a CGPA of 4.47 as: ‎ ‎📍 The Overall Best Graduating Student of our set ‎📍 The Best Female Graduating Student of our set ‎📍 The Best Academic Performer (All Time) of my set.

"And along the way, I was also honoured with: ‎ ‎📍Annual Best Student Award, Bayero University Kano (2021–2025) ‎📍LAWSAN BUK Merit Award, for maintaining the highest CGPA in the Faculty of Law (LLB 2) ‎📍 Best Academic Performer, Sui Generis Class of 2024 (2026) "

A Nigerian lady who almost bagged a first-class degree emerged as the best graduating law student in her university. Photo: BUK

Source: Twitter

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng