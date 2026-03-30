Antonio Chi Su, the man Lyn May described as her great love

Antonio Chi Su was Mexican vedette singer Lyn May's husband of 25 years until his unfortunate death in 2008 after a two-year battle with prostate cancer. She recently hit the headlines after confessing that she exhumed Antonio Chi's remains, a day after his burial, to feel him close.

Lyn May and Antonio Chi Su pictured during their wedding. Photo: @cabeceramx (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

Antonio Chi Su and Lyn Mai met in 1980 and were married in 1988 .

and were . Antonio Chi Su was a businessman who owned a Chinese restaurant on Avenida Bucareli in Mexico City.

on Avenida Bucareli in Mexico City. Chi Su was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2004 and died in 2008

Profile summary

Full name Antonio Chi Su (Chi-Xuo) Gender Male Date of death January 2008 Ethnicity Mexican-Chinese Marital status before death Married Spouse at the time of death Lilia 'Lyn May' Guadalupe Mendiola Mayares Children 3 (stepchildren) Profession Entrepreneur

Meet Antonio Chi Su, Lyn May's former husband

Antonio Chi Su was a Mexican Chinese businessperson. Little is known about his personal background and his life before his union with vedette dancer Lyn May.

According to Milenio, Antonio Chi Su and Lyn May met in 1980 and were married in 1988. The couple met while Lyn was filming a movie in front of his restaurant, where the cast would eat after filming.

Together, Antonio Chi Su and Lyn May opened a restaurant in Mexico City, which the singer and dancer inherited after his death. He also owned other restaurants in the country.

Fast five facts about Mexican-Chinese businessman Antonio Chi Su. Photo: @Psicología Total Ψ on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Original

What happened to Antonio Chi Su?

Antonio Chi Su was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2004. After a four-year battle with the disease, he passed away in 2008.

In August 2025, she appeared on the YouTube podcast, Creepypastas Everywhere, hosted by 'El Capi' and Darian Escoba, as a special guest. The channel often airs scary, horror movie-like stories based on real Latin American paranormal events. She shared details of the love they shared.

I loved my husband very much. I was very used to him; he was a man like no other, a very good man, very good. He owned restaurants, and I, well, I never, ever went into the kitchen with my husband, because he always brought all the food; he was an excellent man. So, I loved him very much, and I didn't want him to leave.

In the podcast, she shared how she took care of him towards the end of his life. At the time, he had been discharged from the hospital with two weeks left to live.

Lyn May pictured for a magazine interview. Photo: @ElFonografoMX

Source: Facebook

After his death, the mental and emotional anguish pushed her to exhume his remains, as she was not ready to part with him.

I paid because I couldn't do it alone. No, I couldn't, right? I paid, and they helped me and all that... I was hugging (him), lying down with him there. And my mom was there; all my family was there.

She added,

They didn't rest because they were taking care of me because they thought I was already sick. It was the pain I was feeling. And finally, my mom convinced me to let (him) go.

FAQs

Is Lyn May Chinese? The exotic dancer and actress was born in Mexico to Chinese parents. What is Lyn May's nickname? She was given the nickname The Goddess of Love by Enrique Lombardini because of her cabaret performances. Who is Lyn May's husband? The Mexican actress is not married as of March 2026. What was the cause of Antonio Chi Su's death? The restaurateur died two years after his prostate cancer diagnosis. Did Lyn May have kids? Lyn May has three daughters. Where was Lyn May now? Lyn May remains active in Mexico City's entertainment scene and was recently cast in Perfume de Gardenia's US tour.

Antonio Chi Su was married to Mexican dancer and singer, Lyn May for two decades. Although little is known about his personal life, his impact in May's life continues to be remembered. Lyn May has often spoken about their relationship and the impact he had on her life personally and professionally.

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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng