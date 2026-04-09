Ayo Makun reacted subtly after his ex-wife made a bold personal change that got people talking online

The businesswoman sparked buzz with a noticeable shift during her milestone birthday celebration

Fans read between the lines as both the comedian’s recent posts gained the attention of many

Popular Nigerian comedian Ayo Makun, better known as AY, has spoken out after his ex-wife, Mabel, stirred conversations online by removing his surname from her 40th birthday souvenirs.

Shortly after the souvenirs went viral, AY took to Instagram to celebrate the success of his recent live show.

Fans talk as Mabel removes AY’s surname from 40th birthday celebration items. Credit: @aycomedian

Source: Instagram

In his post, he reflected on the event and expressed gratitude to his fans:

"Against all odds… how else do you describe a truly blessed man? AY Live was not just a show, it was an experience. The stage… world-class. The lighting… breathtaking. The performances… unforgettable. The energy… unmatched. Every moment was a reminder that grace will always speak louder than noise. Thank you Lagos for showing up, showing love, and making history with me."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Mabel, an interior designer, reverted to her maiden name, Nwanegbu, following their separation in 2024. She revealed the change in a clip showcasing her birthday souvenirs on Thursday, April 9, 2026.

The label on the souvenirs read “Dr Mabel Nwanegbu” with the theme “A Celebration of Praise, Gratitude & Grace” and the date March 30, 2026. Interestingly, her Instagram bio still carries the name “Mrs Makun.”

Mabel’s 40th birthday party in Lagos was a star-studded affair, attended by celebrities including Toyin Abraham, Don Jazzy, and Burna Boy’s mother, Bose Ogulu.

See AY's post below:

Details about Mabel's marriage with AY Live

The celebrity couple's 16-year marriage ended publicly in April 2024. Their union was blessed with two daughters, and AY has stated he is not pursuing reconciliation.

”Yes! Without compromising my family, I have found myself doing some things that I am not proud of today. It is one thing to watch my friendship/ marriage of 20 years slip off my hands, but it’s another thing for the parties involved to understand how to appropriate the blame in a space that is designed for most women to always play the victims and win," AY said in an announcement, confirming his separation from Mabel.

AY addresses fans as Mabel rebrands her birthday without his surname Credit: @mabelmakun

Source: Instagram

Fan celebrate AY Makun

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

therealdonwilly said:

"I enjoyed the show but bros !! I go dye finish us with laugh then 2baba and Rudeboy 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

kwemeoriginal said:

"Against all odds was a movie 🎥 🙌👏🔥."

suru_soft961 said:

"Greatest of all times I take a bow Boss but I be Gunners from like u form day Zero ooo Boss help ur boy boss AY … God bless u Always ❤️💯🙏."

unpluggedcomedynetwork said:

"🔥🔥🔥Comedy is in good hands 🔥🔥."

kingmclabalaba said:

"More Grace, my Legendary Mentor 🙌🙌❤️🔥🕺💃🏻🕺Congratulations Sir."

What AY said about living alone

Legit.ng previously reported that AY Makun shared his thoughts on the value of solitude, even as his ex-wife, Mabel Makun, marked her 40th birthday with a glamorous celebration.

While the birthday buzz filled social media, AY took to his Instagram story to reflect on solitude. He posted a meme featuring actor Tom Hardy with the quote:

"Being alone for a while is dangerous. It's addictive. Once you see how peaceful it is, you don't even want to deal with people anymore."

Source: Legit.ng